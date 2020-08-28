CHAMPAIGN — Local health officials are giving new federal guidance on coronavirus testing a thumbs down and advising everyone to continue getting tested, regardless of whether they have symptoms.
Asymptomatic people need to be tested, said Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole, “because that’s how we find out where this is in the community.”
The new guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week was a reversal of its earlier position.
The federal agency now advises that asymptomatic people don’t need to be tested, whether they’ve been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 or not, unless they’re vulnerable to worse effects of the disease or testing is advised by a health provider.
The CDC is also now advising that people don’t necessarily need to get tested if they’ve been at a social gathering of 10 people or more without widespread mask wearing or physical distancing — again, unless they’re vulnerable or advised to test by a medical provider.
Toole called the CDC’s new guidance “bad advice.”
“It’s not a great message, no,” he said. “I’m public health. I want everybody to be tested.”
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said the CDC’s new testing guidance “is absolutely not based on any public-health science.”
“We are not following it,” she said. “We will continue to do what we know must be done.”
A major issue she sees with telling asymptomatic people they don’t need a test is a potentially broken chain in contact tracing among people who have been exposed and then not tested.
She and Toole both said the contacts of those who test positive for COVID-19 will be placed in quarantine for 14 days, whether they are tested or not, to allow time to see if the exposure will result in an infection.
But when those contacts are placed in quarantine and aren’t tested themselves, it hampers tracing of their own close contacts who could still be out in the community spreading infection, Pryde said.
“You can’t put someone in quarantine or isolation without a valid reason to do so,” she said.
Robust testing among asymptomatic people gives public health a picture of how the virus is spreading in the community, Pryde said. Without that testing and the information it provides, there would be more community spread, she said.
“I can’t even imagine this (new guidance) came out with the CDC logo on it,” Pryde said.
Dr. Robert Healy, Carle’s director of medical quality, said Carle plans to follow the guidance of the local health district on testing.
“Our advice is to follow what local and state public health guidance says,” he said.
Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should get tested, he advised.
“To me, as a physician, it’s definitely important to know the scope of infection in our community,” Healy said.
Both Carle and Christie Clinic are reserving their COVID-19 testing for people with symptoms and those required to undergo testing prior to a medical procedure.
They are referring asymptomatic people to the state’s free drive-thru testing site at Market Place Mall.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reminded everyone to continue being tested, including those exposed to someone who has tested positive.
“In the face of increasing infections, we need to promote more testing, not less, to identify new cases and interrupt further transmission,” said its director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
“Given that asymptomatic individuals have been linked to virus spread, we will maintain our more stringent guidance to support testing of any Illinois resident who thinks they may have been exposed, as well as asymptomatic close contacts of confirmed cases five to seven days post-exposure.”
Douglas County Health Department Administrator Amanda Minor said public health can’t force people who were exposed to a positive case and placed in quarantine to get tested themselves. But that testing does help with contact tracing efforts, she agreed.
She also said it’s important for everyone to understand one point in the CDC’s updated guidance that states: “A negative test does not mean you will not contract an infection at a later time.”
Some people continue to misunderstand that a negative test doesn’t give them a free pass to move freely in public without taking precautions, she said.
Testing is important, she said. But it’s also a point-in-time indicator.
“What people need to do is stay home when they’re sick and when they’ve tested positive,” she said. “I think we are having a lot of individuals out there not taking this seriously, and the spread has continued, and people are not understanding the effects on the community as a whole.”
As a mother, Minor said she’s especially aware of the impact of the pandemic and canceled activities on younger people who are losing a time of their lives they won’t ever get back, while some people aren’t following public health guidelines.
If people want to see the pandemic come to an end, they need to wear masks, observe social distancing, wash their hands frequently and stay home when they’re sick, Minor said.
“If you can’t do it for yourself, at least do it for these kids,” she urged.