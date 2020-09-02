URBANA — During entry screening at the University of Illinois from Aug. 15-24, 367 coronavirus cases were found.
That was on the high end of what models developed by physicist Nigel Goldenfeld and bioengineer Sergei Maslov predicted, but “still basically within range of our expectations,” Goldenfeld said.
“Without SHIELD, we would not have known about these cases, and the public health officials would not have been able to move quickly,” he said, referring to the UI’s testing and tracing program.
However, since then, another 318 cases have been identified.
“This number is higher than we would like,” Goldenfeld said.
He said COVID-19 is spreading faster than expected because of reasons cited by campus officials at a committee meeting Monday, such as students who have tested positive taking another test in the hopes of testing negative.
Two students and one fraternity have been suspended for coronavirus-related violations, and another 119 students and 11 groups are under investigation.
And tests were taking longer than usual to process last week, as there wasn’t an even distribution of testing throughout the week, so students have been encouraged to change their testing schedule to Wednesday and the weekend. It’s also working on ways to speed up the test, with new robotics in the lab and a smaller test tube.
UI System President Tim Killeen touted the UI’s program, which requires students and employees to get tested twice a week, on CNN on Tuesday.
“There will be outbreaks, as we know, and we want to catch them quickly and take immediate action,” Killeen said. “We put them in what I like to think of as comfortable isolation immediately, working with the public health authorities, where they can continue their studies and they have food and they have all the medical attention on a daily basis.”
He said each test costs about $15 for the university, and the UI has created an organization to market the test.
In a letter Monday, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin urged the Department of Defense to partner with the UI to help it with supply-chain issues and to consider using the tests at military facilities.
“There is also an effort to create mobile laboratories to be able to deploy this testing strategy as needed, which could be of use in military exercises or contingency operations,” Durbin wrote.
He also said that the UI plans to set up the program at 10 labs across the state.
Illinois State announced Tuesday that is working on adopting the UI’s testing technology.
ISU is planning to spend about $1 million to set up a lab in 10 weeks that can process the UI’s tests.
So far, ISU has administered 4,652 tests, with 1,023 coming back positive. The university is testing symptomatic students at one site and asymptomatic students at two other sites Monday through Friday, but due to its testing capacity, ISU isn’t testing faculty and staff.
With the UI’s tests, Illinois State hopes to test students, faculty and staff at least once per week.