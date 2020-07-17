URBANA — Tim Killeen will forgo the $100,000 pay-for-performance bonus that UI trustees have signed off on annually since appointing him president in 2015.
What Killeen proposed in a letter to trustees will be made official next week, when trustees meet in Urbana.
He wrote: “In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic conditions in the United States and the world, and especially the effect of the pandemic on the University, its faculty, staff, and students, and in order to use the University’s resources to the greatest extent practicable to continue to pay its employees and contractors, I request and strongly recommend to the Board that the annual incentive-based compensation paid to me for the current fiscal year be set to zero.”
Trustees took Killeen up on his offer, responding in a document attached to next week’s agenda:
“In recognition of this request, the Board hereby acknowledges with deep appreciation the sacrifice made by the President and authorizes the payment of $0 as pay-for-performance compensation to be paid to President Killeen for Academic Year 2020.”