CHAMPAIGN — During a normal Illini football game day, Papa Del’s would be packed from the time of the final whistle until the end of supper.
“Especially for staff, you live for those busy weekends,” General Manager Andrea Seten said.
Now, “everything is going to be up in the air for a while,” she said.
Citing health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, the Big Ten announced Tuesday that all fall sports — including football, volleyball, soccer and cross-country at Illinois — would be postponed and possibly rescheduled for the spring.
UI Chancellor Robert Jones, a member of the conference’s Council of Presidents/Chancellors that made the decision, acknowledged the disappointment of athletes, coaches and fans.
However, “the health and safety of our students, staff, faculty and campus community must be our priority,” Jones said. “There are just too many unknowns with COVID-19 today and the future continues to be just as unclear as it was months ago.”
He noted that the discussions among Big Ten administrators were “as frank and honest as they were difficult.”
In response to a question Monday from trustee Ed McMillan, Jones said that talks had been going on “the last several days and started at 7 o’clock this morning.”
“COVID-19 is a situation that creates an environment where almost every day we are taking in information, digesting that information and trying to resolve on an ongoing basis the status of a number of activities,” he said.
President Tim Killeen told The News-Gazette that he has been “interacting regularly” with Jones about the decision.
“I do appreciate that this has been a collective decision that’s involved a lot of medical expertise and discussion,” he said.
He said the decision was “disappointing to sports fans like me, and obviously to the athletes themselves and the coaches.” But, he added, “I think it was done in the proper way, with a lot of input from medical experts and good collective decision making.”
Killeen said Illinois athletics has “been working hard to make sure all the appropriate protocols were in place no matter what the decision. I’m very proud of all the work (Athletic Director) Josh Whitman and the team had done to prepare.”
While Killeen said he’s “concerned about the financial impact (of the virus) on many fronts, we will manage through the financial impact, including in athletics.”
Local businesses are also working through those financial effects.
“It’s really hard on the restaurants and bars in this town, but I guess it’s understandable,” Seten said. “We all want to come out and be back to normal some time.”
She said football game days are their “busiest days of the year.”
“It’s going to hurt,” Seten said.
The prospect of a spring season may help, but it could also line up with other sports, IHSA tournaments and the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon.
“We’ll take Illini football any time, but then it competes with other events,” Visit Champaign County CEO Jayne DeLuce said. “It will be an interesting logistical challenge.”
She said football game days bring in millions of dollars and benefit not just bars and restaurants, but hotels, caterers, florists and dry cleaners.
“They’re all impacted when we don’t have normal business such as Illini sports,” DeLuce said.
And for some local businesses, she said spring may be too far away.
“The need is now,” De- Luce said. “Some businesses will not make it, not only because of Illinois football, but also because they were already at an end or close to an end.”
Even with reduced crowds, she said fall college football games “would’ve been less, but at least it would’ve been something.”
And she said the prospect of football gave residents “something to look forward to.”
“We saw businesses get excited about a potential influx of people,” DeLuce said. “It’s tough.”