URBANA — Local hospitals are keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 pandemic’s latest surge.
Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana was caring for 61 patients Thursday compared with 33 just a week ago, according to COO Matthew Kolb.
Of the 61, 15 were in intensive care.
The latest increase has again been putting pressure on the health care system, Kolb said.
“And the teams are tired,” he said.
Between Monday and Thursday, there were 739 new cases in Champaign County alone, with the biggest daily increase of the week — 268 new cases — reported Thursday, according to data from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 more than tripled in the first four days of the week, from eight on Monday to 26 on Thursday.
Vermilion County had even more of its residents hospitalized — 35, according to the health department’s latest update Thursday.
Carle is managing the upswing, Kolb said, though “we’re busy.”
Staffing continues to be a challenge, as it has throughout the pandemic, he said, but so far, Carle hasn’t had to move employees from outpatient settings to help out at the hospital as it has in the past.
There are currently 50 patients using Carle’s COVID at Home program, which alleviates pressure on the hospital, according to spokeswoman Brittany Simon.
A post-Thanksgiving surge was somewhat expected, but it hasn’t just been holiday travel and gatherings that have caused cases in the area to soar, health district Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said.
Despite school being off for the Thanksgiving holiday, many of the new cases this week have been among unvaccinated kids and teens 17 and younger, he said.
In Champaign County, just a third of the children ages 5-11 have gotten their first dose of vaccine, and “a small percentage” of kids in that age range have gotten the second dose that would make them fully vaccinated, he said.
The combination of sports moving indoors and unvaccinated kids and teens is also having an impact on rising cases, Vaid said.
He’s hopeful the current surge will begin to level off since many people who traveled for the holiday and returned home have already tested during the first few days of the week, he said.
Peoria-based OSF HealthCare has also been seeing rising numbers of patients in hospitals, according to Deborah McCarter, vice president and chief nursing officer at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
“We are keeping a very close eye on that upsurge,” she said.
As of late Wednesday, 140 of the 177 patients in all of OSF’s hospitals were unvaccinated, the health provider said.
With so many unknowns related to the new omicron variant and its arrival in the U.S., local hospital and public-health officials are continuing to urge those unvaccinated to get vaccinated and for more vaccinated people to get their booster shots.
“My big concern is people have gone back to their normal, and people aren’t taking the boosters as much as we would want,” Vaid said.
It’s possible that the predominant delta variant could be suppressing the new omicron variant, which would be good news for the vaccinated, since the vaccines have been fairly effective against delta, Vaid said.
Because there’s a new variant of concern and protection from the vaccines declines over time, it’s especially important for people due for booster shots to get them now, he said.
A walk-in booster-shot clinic held Wednesday at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign brought in about 600 people, Vaid said.
He said while he’s happy that people are getting the booster, “we need a lot more to get it.”