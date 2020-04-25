CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County lawyers are stepping up to help, for free, those who pay child support and who might need a break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If a temporary job layoff or quarantine has left someone who owes child support unable to meet their obligations, lawyers are available to help them seek a modification of their order from a judge.

“Qualified persons include those who are at 125 percent of the federal poverty guidelines,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Susan McGrath. “Others may be eligible according to special circumstances.”

People wanting help should email the Family Law Committee of the Champaign County Bar Association at champaignfamilylaw@gmail.com.

Those with no access to email can call attorney Cari Rincker, a committee member, at 217-531-2179. Information that must be provided includes the names of all the parties, the case number, the judge, applicable child-support orders and other children in the household.

“The email should also include a brief summary of the circumstances due to COVID-19 requiring modification of child support, including proof of unemployment or reduction in hours,” said Stephanie Hall, an attorney with Meyer Capel in Champaign and a family-law committee member.

Once the committee makes sure the person qualifies, a volunteer attorney will be assigned.

The goal is to help provide temporary relief to those paying child support who are affected by COVID-19.

Child-support recipients in need of services should call Land of Lincoln Legal Aid at 877-342-7891.