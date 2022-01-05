CHAMPAIGN — More than 16,000 Champaign County residents have gotten COVID-19 booster shots in the past month, but many fully vaccinated county residents still remain without that extra dose of protection in the midst of record-breaking numbers of new infections.
To date, booster shots have been available only for the fully vaccinated age 16 and older, but that’s poised to potentially change this week after the Food and Drug Administration authorized a Pfizer/BioNTech booster dose for adolescents 12-15 and a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory panel was set to discuss approving it today.
If boosters for those 12 to 15 are recommended by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, appointments for that younger age group will likely become available in Champaign County as soon as Thursday, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
As of Tuesday, 56,571 Champaign County residents had gotten booster shots — 16,658 of them since the first week of December, according to the health district.
That still leaves more than half of 125,981 fully vaccinated Champaign County residents going without boosters when vaccine remains plentiful, though not all those who haven’t been boosted have been eligible — either because they aren’t yet old enough or because not enough time has passed since their initial vaccine doses.
Boosters have become especially important as COVID-19 transmission has escalated so much and so quickly because they are considered a key defense in helping keep even fully vaccinated people out of the hospital.
The initial vaccine doses have seemed to be less effective in preventing disease from the highly infectious omicron variant, but “the booster is helping a lot,” said Dr. Robert Healy, chief medical quality officer for Carle Health.
Getting a booster isn’t going to be the primary factor keeping people testing positive for coronavirus out of the hospital — that would be the initial vaccine itself — but it’s going to help, agreed Brian Laird, pharmacy manager at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
While both the delta and omicron variants are said to be circulating locally, omicron may be quickly picking up speed in the area.
The University of Illinois’ lab has found 94 percent of the tests it has processed for students, faculty and staff since Dec. 26 have been suspected omicron, according to UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler.
Both Carle and OSF are prepared to start giving booster shots to the 12-15 age group as soon as the CDC signs off on them, according to Healy and Laird.
Healy said Carle is excited about that, especially as students return to in-person learning.
While the booster may not entirely prevent becoming infected, he said, some studies have suggested people who are vaccinated and boosted may not remain infectious as long, he said.
And high numbers of COVID-19 infections, especially among the unvaccinated, have continued to stress hospitals.
Carle had 190 COVID-19 patients systemwide on Tuesday, with 144 of them at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
“I think the simple message now, and we’re seeing this right now at our own hospital in Urbana, is that the booster is protecting you from being admitted or needing to be in the ICU or worse,” Healy said.
On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health adopted the new CDC recommendations to shorten the interval for a Pfizer booster shot from six to five months after the second shot and for a third shot for immunocompromised children ages 5-11.