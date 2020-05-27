CHAMPAIGN — The drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Market Place Mall has administered thousands fewer tests than it could have since it opened May 19.
In fact, the lines have been so short, the expected wait time “is not an issue,” said Incident Commander Mark Bichsel with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.
“Most of the time, there’s 20 people or so in line in the mornings, and at lunch, there’s a dozen or so, so there’s no wait at all,” he said. “You come up and within a few minutes, you’re in there. It’s very efficient.”
As of noon Tuesday, there had been 1,499 tests administered at the state-operated testing site since it opened a week earlier.
It can handle 750 coronavirus tests a day, but it’s averaged about 150 a day, Bichsel said.
The testing is being done for free, and it’s available to anyone who is going out of their homes to work and anyone with a chronic health condition.
How long this testing opportunity will remain open is a decision that hasn’t yet been made, Bichsel said.
He wants all who may be holding off on testing out of fear that it may be uncomfortable to know this is a painless, self-administered nasal swab.
“It is not uncomfortable in the least,” he said. “It’s a very easy test to administer. Parents can administer it to their children.”
Testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.