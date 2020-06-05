CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County can be cautiously optimistic about recent days’ coronavirus trends, but don’t stop wearing those face masks, a public-health official urged.
The number of new cases added countywide remained in the single digits for three days in a row, with eight each on Tuesday and Wednesday and nine on Thursday.
Nearby Ford, Douglas and Piatt counties have passed several days without new cases, and statewide, the number of new cases remained below 1,000 for a second day in a row Thursday, public health officials said.
“I think we should be cautiously optimistic,” said Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid.
And, he warned, “We should continue doing what we have been doing. That has kept our hospitalizations at a manageable level because our community has been doing what they have been supposed to be doing.”
Remember to continue all three of these things, he advised: Wear a mask, stay 6 feet away from others and limit contact time with others outside your household to under 15 minutes.
There are many reasons to remain cautious, including several unknowns, according to Vaid.
The state-sponsored free testing site at Market Place Mall was closed for two days Monday and Tuesday and part of the day Wednesday, though other testing locations were open.
Results from its first full day back in operation Thursday remained to be seen, Vaid said.
Another unknown: It will likely take some time to see what impact there may be from the recent protest events in which hundreds of people were in close contact for an extended time and from the loosening of state restrictions allowing businesses to reopen.
Plus, Vaid said, “campus is getting ready to welcome faculty and staff back into offices.”
On the bright side, Champaign County is in a better position now than it was in March and April, because the health district has increased its case investigator/contact tracing team, Vaid said. Those team members can be deployed immediately and have positive cases in isolation within 24 hours, he said.
“We currently have about 30 people trained and available at all times,” he said.
The health district also has at least 10 environmental-health inspectors out daily, inspecting restaurant kitchens and making sure guidelines for safe outdoor dining are being followed, he said.
Health officials also know three- quarters of Champaign County’s cases occurred in May, and much of the boost last month can be linked to the outbreak at Rantoul Foods and the infection exposure carried by employees into the community, Vaid said.
Champaign County finished April with 124 cases. As of Thursday, that number is 671.
Of about 500 new cases in May, 97 percent were placed in isolation within 24 hours after they were confirmed positive for the virus, Vaid said.
Now that the Rantoul Foods outbreak has gone through the community, he said, Champaign County is again seeing levels similar to what it saw in April — about five to 10 new cases a day.
Any positive cases from the recent protest events could be expected to begin turning up Thursday and today, though that depends on how many people involved get tested.
The health district has been advising callers to wait three to four days after the protest they participated in to go get tested, because testing earlier than that could produce false negatives, Vaid said.