CHAMPAIGN — Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that fully vaccinated people can go mask-free, can you walk bare-faced into a public place?
That depends.
A day after the CDC updated its guidance, some managers at local places had yet to decide on what their responses will be.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin announced that her city has lifted its requirement to wear a mask in public places — including all businesses not used for residential purposes and outdoor spaces — effective immediately.
Marlin also announced that Urbana bar and restaurant customers are no longer required to wear a mask when they’re not eating or drinking and can now stand and move freely around those establishments. Plus, she said, customers under age 21 are no longer required to leave bars by 9 p.m.
Individual establishments can still set their own protocols, she said.
The Champaign Public Library also acted fast, lifting its own mask requirement Friday.
“We are no longer requiring people to wear masks in order to use the library, but we certainly hope people use good judgments and wear masks if that will keep them safer,” Director Donna Pittman said. “At this point, it’s up to the individual who’s not vaccinated to protect themselves.”
Pittman said the library acted swiftly in response to the CDC to avoid putting its staff in the position of having to ask people if they’ve been vaccinated.
The Urbana Free Library was waiting Friday to hear the official word from Gov. J.B. Pritzker before deciding “because there is still an executive order in place,” Executive Director Celeste Choate said.
“We will follow what the governor says,” she said.
Others were also waiting Friday for an official word from state and local jurisdictions.
As of Friday afternoon, customers and employees at Harvest Market in south Champaign were still wearing masks.
“We’re still waiting to hear from the governor and all the local health departments to see what their reaction will be,” said Gerry Kettler, spokesman for Niemann Foods, the company that owns that grocery store along with local County Market stores and others.
Niemann Foods abides by local ordinances, Kettler said, so if local jurisdictions follow the CDC, so will the company.
Schnucks spokesman Paul Simon advised checking the grocery chain’s website for updates on mask rules.
“The safety of our customers and teammates is our priority,” he said. “Following yesterday’s release of the new guidelines set by the CDC, our leadership team will continue to review our face-mask policies across our 111 stores in four states.”
Meanwhile, at Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano in south Champaign, a new sign regarding masks went up Friday.
Managing Partner Cassidy Hoke said Biaggi’s will continue to enforce mask wearing for employees to allow them more time to get vaccinated. Restaurant guests are being requested to continue to wear masks while they move around the restaurant, but those who choose not to won’t be challenged, she said.
Also making a quick decision was Rod Sickler Salon and Spa in southwest Champaign. Masks will continue to be required there, given that employees and customers are in such close contact, according to Manager Nicole Haltwanger.
“We’re just not ready yet,” she said about going mask-free.
At family-owned Manzella’s Italian Patio in Midtown, co-owner Mary Manzella said no decisions will be made until she and co-owners of the restaurant have a chance to discuss it.
But speaking for herself, Manzella said she sees the CDC’s new guidance as sending the wrong signal when Illinois has yet to meet its own Phase 5 requirements for reopening without restrictions.
It also puts individual businesses in the position of deciding whether to require masks or not without knowing if customers are vaccinated, she said.
“It just really puts businesses in a predicament, honestly,” she said.
While the CDC announced that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can now resume their activities without social distancing and masks, there was a caveat — “except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”
And interim guidance from the state made it clear that mask requirements won’t change at health care settings, congregate living facilities and schools.
The University of Illinois also announced Friday that, effective immediately, it will no longer require fully vaccinated people to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors — with some exceptions.
Masks and distancing will still be required for in-person classes this summer and at McKinley Health Center, according to a massmail.
“We are still considering what this new guidance will mean for fall 2021 classes and other operations and activities,” it stated.
Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said for now, county facilities continue to require masks for members of public who enter the buildings. Further guidance will come in a couple of weeks, she said.