CHAMPAIGN — Businesses can still require their customers and employees to wear masks if they want, public health officials said after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement Thursday that fully vaccinated people can now resume their activities without wearing a mask or practicing social distancing.
There won’t be a way for businesses to know if people walking in are vaccinated or not, said Julie Pryde, administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
But, she said, “businesses can still keep their mask rules.”
Pryde said she knew the CDC’s change in position on masks was on the way, though it was released without warning to the states.
“The governor believes firmly in following the science, and will be delighted to revise his executive orders in line with the CDC guidance lifting additional mitigations for vaccinated people,” Illinois Department of Public Health spokeswoman Melaney Arnold said. “The scientists’ message is clear. If you are vaccinated, you can safely do much more.”
The state public health department later said it's now working to adjust guidance documents.
The guidance for health care settings remain unchanged, and employees of congregate settings must also continue to mask up. Schools must also follow the CDC school guidance until more children are vaccinated.
Pryde said vaccinations for COVID-19 are working, and what she sees in the CDC’s new guidance is that people who have been vaccinated are unlikely to spread the infection.
But people who remain unvaccinated are no safer than they were before, regardless of what the rules are, she said.
“This is wonderful news that the vaccine is working,” she said. “But if you’re not vaccinated, it won’t work for you.”
For herself, Pryde said she’ll continue wearing a mask out in public places with crowds.
But in a roomful of fully vaccinated people, she said, “I feel perfectly comfortable.”
Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole said he was still digesting the CDC announcement, but “we are hoping this will encourage people to get the vaccination who are still on the fence about it.”
Toole said mask use, hand washing and social distancing have done a lot to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infection and other diseases, and he knew "masks weren’t going to be around forever."
“Not having to wear masks in public is certainly a way to get us back to normal, and getting vaccinated is another way,” he said.
He and Pryde said there is ample opportunities for people to get the vaccine.
Whatever is stopping people from getting vaccinated — you need a night clinic, perhaps — Pryde said, "we just need to have them let us know."