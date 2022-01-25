CHAMPAIGN — Another new COVID-19 testing site has recently sprung up in Champaign, but a public-health official advised sticking with vetted testing sites that have been around for awhile.
Not much is known about the new site at the former Enterprise Rent-A-Car location at 1804 S. Neil St., other than that it’s operating under the name SafeGuard COVID.
Another newer testing site called Free COVID Testing Site at the Ginger Creek Shoppes on West Springfield Avenue in Champaign may have closed — though it wasn’t clear from the sign out front whether it was closed permanently. Its website at freecovidtesting site.com said it was down for maintenance.
According to a recent corporation filing with the Illinois Secretary of State, the agent and a manager of Safeguard COVID LLC, 1804 S. Neil St., C, is Samar Abdel-Jaber.
An employee in the parking lot at that location said testing was being done outdoors. She provided a testing information sheet for patients with an Indiana area code.
A man who answered when The News-Gazette called Monday took a message for the owner, but the call wasn’t returned.
The man declined to share his full name or identify the owner, but did say the site at the southeast corner of Neil and St. Mary’s Road had been open for about a week, and he believed a second testing site near Menards on North Prospect Avenue is planned.
He also said the testing is free and that tests done on South Neil are sent to a contract lab.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said the health district doesn’t have information about SafeGuard or the Springfield Avenue site, and “we are not endorsing any of these sites.”
The health district is advising local residents to stick with testing sites listed on its website, including the state-operated site at Champaign’s Market Place mall, the SHIELD testing sites, Carle Health’s drive-thru testing site on Mattis Avenue and testing at pharmacies.
One concern Vaid said he has is whether the turn-around times for test results at newer, unfamiliar testing spots are fast enough to be meaningful. The site on West Springfield was taking three to five days for reporting results, he said, while there is good capacity in the community at existing vetted testing sites.
“What I would say is we, on our website, have a list of places that we know have a good turnaround time and are professionally run by individuals for a long time,” Vaid said.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued a consumer alert earlier this month saying “pop-up” testing sites for COVID-19 aren’t licensed or regulated by any government agency, and that his office can’t confirm the legitimacy of individual pop-up testing locations.