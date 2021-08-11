URBANA — As COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks, area hospitals have seen a steady rise in the number of patients in their care.
What does that mean for your upcoming knee surgery or gall-bladder removal?
Nothing for now. But that could change, depending on how much traction the recent surge gains.
Hospital leaders said they’re keeping an eye on rising COVID-19 hospitalizations, but they’re not at the point of taking the kinds of steps — such as postponing elective surgeries — that they took last year to conserve beds and protective equipment.
Seeing more COVID-19 patients in recent weeks have been Carle Foundation Hospital and OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Coles County.
“All of us in health care, we’re crossing our fingers that things don’t get as bad as they were last year, but like all hospitals, we’re preparing for that,” said Ned Hill, president of OSF Sacred Heart.
Carle was caring for 50 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, with nine of them in intensive care.
That’s gone up steadily since earlier last month, but it’s still well below the level hit in December, when the hospital had more than 90 COVID-19 patients.
“I’m usually a pretty optimistic person, but I think we probably will continue to see some increase in this,” said Allen Rinehart, Carle’s vice president of inpatient hospital operations.
Keep in mind, he said, that Carle’s Urbana hospital serves a large region, and some of the COVID-19 patients are coming there from counties with extremely low vaccination rates.
Sarah Bush Lincoln, which serves patients from 10 counties, actually got down to zero COVID-19 patients for a week in late July. Then the numbers began rising again, and as of Tuesday, it had 17 patients, spokeswoman Patty Peterson said.
“It’s going up quickly,” she said.
Sarah Bush Lincoln has already begun limiting visitors or support people to one per patient and bringing back dozens of negative-pressure rooms for COVID-19 patients that had been eliminated when they were no longer needed this past spring, she said.
Carle is recruiting traveling nurses to make sure it will have enough nurses available, Rinehart said. If COVID-19 patient levels begin approaching the higher levels from last year, Carle still has the option of doubling up patients in some rooms and postponing some elective procedures, he said, but “we’re not there yet.”
OSF Heart of Mary President Dr. Jared Rogers said he doesn’t believe the COVID-19 demand on hospitals will escalate to what it was late last year because of the overall percentages of people with immunity from either vaccination or a previous infection.
And, he said, those who are fully vaccinated and still get COVID-19 have much milder cases.
That hospital is doing fine on capacity at this point, Rogers said. Still, he said, if he or his loved ones weren’t vaccinated, “I’d be worried.”
“I’m concerned about the surge because so much of it is due to people refusing vaccination when that has been an option to prevent this illness, or at least prevent the severity of this illness, for months and months,” he said. “I hate to see anybody get this.”
Hill said capacity in intensive care varies by the day, and not just because of COVID-19.
This is his second week as president of OSF Sacred Heart and, he said, “we’ve had days when we’re full and days at very low capacity (in intensive care) since I’ve been here.”
While local hospitals aren’t yet overwhelmed with COVID- 19 patients like those in other states, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid warned that the case surges in the local community “cannot continue.”
“If they have to start canceling electives and surgeries, that has an impact on all of us,” Vaid said.
As of Monday, intensive- care bed capacity in East Central Illinois Region 6 was still above the state warning threshold of 20 percent.
But that capacity has steadily declined, from 49 percent June 30 to 26 percent Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.