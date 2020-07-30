The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 has inched up this week, but not beyond what local hospitals say they can handle.
Daily COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the county, not long ago often in the single digits, have grown by one a day for the past three days to 14 on Wednesday.
While hospitals are monitoring the increase, officials at Carle Foundation Hospital and OSF HealthCare said neither bed space nor ventilator capacity were in short supply in the area as of Wednesday.
“We are keeping a close eye on the increasing volumes, but we are not yet at a point where we are having to consider implementing surge plans,” said Dr. Jared Rogers, regional president of OSF Heart of Mary and Sacred Heart medical centers.
While Carle has seen an increase in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, a small number remain in the intensive care unit and fewer still require ventilators, said spokeswoman Jamie Mullin.
“We continue to have adequate supply of ICU and non-ICU beds and ventilators,” she said.
As of Wednesday, Carle was caring for 13 COVID-19 patients, Mullin said. But they aren’t all necessarily Champaign County residents, since local hospitals also care for patients from other counties.
Both Carle and OSF have surge plans in place should the number of COVID-19 patients needing hospital care begin to grow beyond the resources available. The plans have been in place since before Illinois had reached 500 cases statewide.
“We do have an emergency operations plan for each hospital that contains a surge plan,” Rogers said. “It will allow us to increase our general and/or ICU beds as needed, pending the availability of staff. Hospitals have been running through those scenarios with leaders, mission partners and medical staff.”
Rogers also said OSF hospitals have the ability to redeploy personnel and resources, such as ventilators and personal protective equipment, throughout its system as needed.
Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows that in Region 6, which includes East Central Illinois counties, 66 percent of the total 162 intensive-care beds and 13 percent of the 290 ventilators are in use.