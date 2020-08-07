Question for Tom's Mailbag? Submit it by clicking here
In the 139 days since Gov. J.B. Pritzker first ordered many of us to get back inside, we’ve learned that Zorba’s had served its last gyro on Green Street, Destihl had scrapped plans to start anew at Carle at the Fields and downtown Champaign would be down one children’s museum when things returned to normal. And as the coronavirus cases continue to pile up, so too could the list of closings. Here’s what we know about the local impact of large chains that have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, or plan to soon, courtesy staff writer DEBRA PRESSEY.
PIER 1
The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February and all stores will be closing. The Champaign store at 2001 N. Prospect Ave. is currently open from noon to 6:30 p.m. daily and in the midst of a closing sale. A date for the final closing hasn’t yet been set.
J.C. PENNEY
The Market Place Mall location isn’t on the list of 151 locations set to close that the chain released last month. Liquidation sales are underway at stores that are closing , including four in Illinois — Bourbonnais, Carbondale, Freeport and Mt. Vernon.
MEN’S WEARHOUSE and JOS. A. BANK
The parent company of both stores, Tailored Brands, filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday after recently announcing it had identified 500 of its retail stores for potential closures. The Jos. A. Bank store at 1749 W. Kirby Ave., C, will close Aug. 15, assistant manager Jason Heath said. An employee at Men’s Wearhouse at 726 W. Town Center Blvd., C, referred inquiries to the parent company, which declined to comment.
TUESDAY MORNING
The Champaign store is open, and isn’t included on a list of locations set to close on the chain’s website. In a letter to customers in May, CEO Steven Becker said the chain plans to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early fall with plans to close hundreds of underperforming stores to focus on higher-sales locations.
GNC
Parent company GNC Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late June and said it plans to close 800 to 1,200 stores as part of its restructuring. The store at Market Place Mall remains open. So does the franchised store at Savoy Plaza, according to manager Adam Walker.
GORDMANS
The Champaign store at 1901 N. Market St. is currently open. Its manager referred inquiries to the parent company, Stage Stores, which didn’t respond. Stage filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May.