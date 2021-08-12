URBANA — Researchers testing wastewater from the sewers in certain neighborhoods of Champaign-Urbana and Rantoul have found high levels of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, for the past three weeks.
They have also found the delta variant in samples taken from two out of three sewer collection points in Rantoul and one in southwest Champaign beginning two weeks ago, according to Thanh (Helen) Nguyen, the Ivan Racheff professor in civil and environmental engineering who is leading the research at the University of Illinois.
“What I can say is, given the high transmissibility of the delta variant, if we don’t do anything different, it’s just a matter of time before it will spread through our town,” she said.
Testing wastewater that runs into sewer lines from drains and toilets has been done prior to the pandemic for early detection of diseases.
Locally, UI researchers began collaborating in January with the Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District and Champaign-Urbana Public Health District on sewer testing as a surveillance tool for community spread of COVID-19.
Sewer testing can’t indicate how many cases there are and what specific households they’re from — only human testing and contact tracing can provide that, Nguyen said.
But it does provide a more complete picture, because the virus is shed in fecal waste of both symptomatic and asymptomatic people, and infected people without symptoms or with mild symptoms don’t necessarily get tested for COVID-19, according to Nguyen and Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the health district.
“We know that it sheds in the stool. We’ve known that forever,” Vaid said. “This is the reason why wastewater surveillance has been one of the tools to look at how prevalent it is in the community.”
Sewer testing can also deliver an advance warning for public-health officials about where they’ll soon see more cases emerging, because infected people are shedding the virus before symptoms may appear that would prompt them to seek out testing, Vaid said.
The fact that the delta variant has been detected in samples from certain collection points isn’t, in itself, a complete picture of delta spread in the community because sewer testing isn’t being done in all areas of the community, he said.
Nguyen said the presence of the viral genome in the sewer means there are infected people in the neighborhood whose waste is being released to the collection site.
“If there is only one person shedding the viruses, it is not likely that we would be able to detect these because the feces released by one person is diluted by the waste produced by other people with every activity, including washing dishes, washing clothes, washing cars, etc.,” she said.
Researchers began in January with four collection sites in northwest and southwest Champaign, Campustown and southeast Urbana and three sites in Rantoul. In May, they added an additional site near Interstate 74 in Urbana, Nguyen said.
The selected sites were in neighborhoods with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, with different housing characteristics, different demographics and safe access to sewer lines, she said.
The virus levels found in sewer testing had been declining but began picking up again in late June and early July, she said.
For example, the Campustown sites hadn’t shown a detectable level of the virus since February, then it started to show detectable, then quantifiable levels of the SARS-CoV-2 genome for the past three weeks, she said.
Plans are to continue sewer surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 in the local community until December, she said.