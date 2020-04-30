Coronavirus response | Locally, a spike in cases
CHAMPAIGN — Right when it looked like COVID-19 in Champaign County was slowing way down, there have been 15 newly confirmed cases reported in the past two days.
That included 10 additional cases Wednesday on top of five more reported Tuesday.
Wednesday also turned up a second Urbana long-term care facility with a positive case — University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, the former Champaign County Nursing Home at 500 Art Bartell Road.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde confirmed Wednesday that there was a positive case at that facility. The facility administrator didn’t return a call to The News-Gazette, and no further information was available.
The first long-term care case in Champaign County was announced Tuesday by Urbana’s Clark-Lindsey Village, involving a resident at its Meadowbrook Health Center.
As of Wednesday, all residents in Meadowbrook Health Center had been tested for COVID-19, along with all employees who stepped foot in the health center since April 10, according to Clark-Lindsey Director of Marketing Karen Blatzer.
“So we feel very fortunate to be part of a retirement community in Champaign County where testing is available,” Blatzer said.
She also expressed gratitude to the local public health district and to Carle, where the tests are being processed.
Pryde said the upswing in total cases in Champaign County can be linked to more COVID-19 testing and multiple cases in certain areas.
That rising case count was projected by health officials weeks ago, when they warned there were likely many more cases in the community than what the numbers had been showing based on more limited testing.
As of Wednesday, 2,864 COVID-19 tests had been done in Champaign County — hundreds more than the day before, when the total number of tests stood at 2,624.
Countywide, the number of active cases also rose by 10 Wednesday, from 22 to 32, and the same number of people who had been infected and recovered remained at 86.
The highest number of positive cases in the county to date have been reported in the 61822 zip code area, where there were 28 positive cases as of Wednesday, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District data.
That’s followed by 61802, with 20 cases and 61801 with 17 cases.
Three area counties — Ford, DeWitt and Vermilion — also each added an additional case on Wednesday.
News-Gazette