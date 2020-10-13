PAXTON — A long-term-care outbreak in Piper City boosted the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ford County Tuesday by 38.
The county now has 219 cases, according to the Ford County Health Department.
Of the 38 new cases, 26 were associated with an outbreak at Piper City Rehab & Living Center, according to county health department Administrator Lana Sample.
As of last Friday, that facility had four prior cases in an outbreak that was considered to be closed, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Of Ford County’s total cases, 59 are considered to be currently active, with four Ford County residents hospitalized with the disease.