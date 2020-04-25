Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Rain and wind. Low 41F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Low 41F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.