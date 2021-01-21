MAHOMET — The Mahomet-Seymour High School field house will reopen to public use in the mornings.
Beginning Monday, walkers and joggers can again use the facility between 5:30 and 7 a.m.
The field house had been closed in the fall due to the pandemic.
Typically, the field house is also open evenings, but that won’t be the case for now, said Matt Hensley, assistant principal for extracurricular activities at the high school.
It is open during that morning period Monday through Friday when school is in session.
Hensley said about a dozen walkers and joggers typically use the field house, depending on the weather.
Sports teams normally use the facility in the afternoons.
Primarily used for practices when open, it also is used for large tournaments.