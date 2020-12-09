MAHOMET — J.T. Walker’s Restaurant and Brewery in Mahomet is shutting down Sunday after 12 years in business, owner Justin Taylor wrote on Facebook.
After the latest state restrictions banned indoor dining in early November, Taylor said sales dropped 70 percent, so the restaurant reopened indoor dining after 10 days.
“I have always stepped up and faced any challenge the business has faced head on, but the current business climate in our state and within Champaign County has made it impossible for restaurants and bars to survive,” Taylor wrote. “With indoor dining once again being deemed ‘illegal’ by the health department, we can no longer afford to operate under these conditions.”