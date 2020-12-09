virus J.T. Walker's
Justin Taylor, owner of J.T. Walker's Restaurant and Brewery, is shown in front of his business in July 2015 in downtown Mahomet. Walker announced Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, on Facebook that the business would be closing for good on Dec. 13 as a result of losses brought on by coronavirus restrictions.

 The News-Gazette
MAHOMET — J.T. Walker’s Restaurant and Brewery in Mahomet is shutting down Sunday after 12 years in business, owner Justin Taylor wrote on Facebook.

After the latest state restrictions banned indoor dining in early November, Taylor said sales dropped 70 percent, so the restaurant reopened indoor dining after 10 days.

“I have always stepped up and faced any challenge the business has faced head on, but the current business climate in our state and within Champaign County has made it impossible for restaurants and bars to survive,” Taylor wrote. “With indoor dining once again being deemed ‘illegal’ by the health department, we can no longer afford to operate under these conditions.”

