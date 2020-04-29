URBANA — Making your own facemask to help protect you from coronavirus? New research at the University of Illinois suggests those homemade masks can be effective in blocking transmission through the droplets people spread when they cough, sneeze or talk.
Not only that, two layers and three layers of T-shirt fabric scored relatively high in terms of blocking the droplets and in another important factor — breathability.
UI Mechanical Science and Engineering Professor M. Taher Saif and his graduate students studied 10 common home fabrics — 100 percent cotton, 100 percent polyester, several combinations of cotton and polyester, a dishcloth, silk and three-layered medical mask fabric — in terms of their ability to block droplets, breathability and ability to soak water.
Their research didn’t address mask construction or design or how effective mask fabrics are at blocking aerosolized and very small dry airborne particles.
“We found that most home fabrics substantially block droplets, even as a single layer,” Saif and his coauthors wrote. “With two layers, blocking performance can reach that of (a) surgical mask without significantly compromising breathability.”
Saif said he and his students spent nearly three to four weeks nonstop on this research and were eager to get it out to the public.
“There has been so much confusion,” he said. “Will the mask help? Will the mask not help?”
Previous research has focused on N-95 respirator masks and their ability to protect against very fine airborne particles, Saif said, and those studies repeatedly showed cloth masks don’t protect against the spread of nanoparticles.
“Although the mechanism of spread of the current novel coronavirus is not clearly understood, it is thought that spread can occur through droplets containing virus particles when infected persons sneeze, cough or speak,” the authors wrote. “Larger droplets tend to fall nearby by gravity, and the smaller ones can travel longer.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently provided a new guidance for the public to use non-commercial options to cover the face, but it remained unclear which fabrics would work best and how many layers would be needed to provide protection, the authors wrote.
In cloth-mask making, there are two main issues — whether the mask can block the spread of droplets and if the mask is breathable, Saif said.
Aluminum foil, for example, would block droplets, but a mask made of aluminum foil wouldn’t be breathable, so all the air the wearer needs to breathe would need to come in through the sides, making this material ultimately ineffective for protection, he said.
On the other hand, a cloth that is highly porous would allow for easy breathing but would also allow droplets to get through, he said.
To test various fabrics’ blocking and soaking abilities, the researchers loaded the nozzle of an inhaler with a suspension of fluorescent beds in distilled water and shot it at the various cloths.
Nearly all the cloths were considerably efficient at blocking droplets, even as a single layer, with the least efficient being a single layer of T-shirt fabric, Saif said.
A single-layer T-shirt was nearly 44 percent effective at blocking and highly breathable. But adding a second or third layer boosted the droplet blocking efficiency of T-shirt fabric to 98.6 to 99.9 percent, respectively, compared to the 96.3 percent efficiency of the three-layered medical mask, according to the research.
“Breathability is a critical parameter for any mask design. A high-efficiency mask material with low breathability will have air flow through the sides, allowing droplets to enter or exit the respiratory system,” the researchers wrote. “Homemade face coverings from such fabrics will only give a false sense of protection.”
Saif said he and his students heavily focused on T-shirt material because it’s soft, comfortable, inexpensive and easily accessible around most homes. They didn’t study the effect of adding a second layer to the other fabrics they tested, he said.
It’s a judgment call for mask makers, whether they want the slightly extra droplet protection from a three-layer T-shirt fabric mask, compared to a two-layer T-shirt fabric mask that will offer a bit more breathability than the three-layer version, Saif said. Plus, he said, not all T-shirt fabrics are alike. Some are heavier than others.
“We just don’t want people to suffocate in the mask, or they won’t wear them,” he said.
A two-layer mask from T-shirt fabric will provide both good breathability and protection, Saif said.
“Four (layers) would be bad. One would be bad,” he said. “Six would be a killer.”