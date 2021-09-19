CHAMPAIGN — Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order for all health care and education employees and higher-education students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or begin testing on a regular basis takes effect Monday.
What that will mean for some who remain unvaccinated: Mandatory testing for COVID-19 at least once a week. And for those who won’t have testing available at their workplaces, that will need to be done at one of the community sites handling surveillance testing.
In Champaign County, that includes SHIELD CU’s two sites — at Parkland College and UI Campus Recreation Center East — and the state-operated testing site at Market Place Mall.
“Christie Clinic is not conducting any surveillance or employee COVID-19 testing,” said Clinical Services Director Michelle Antonacci, adding that employees and patients needing testing should do so at a community-based location.
Chief Operating Officer Matthew Kolb said Carle is setting up some internal testing options for unvaccinated employees but is directing those from outside the system to community testing sites.
Carle’s drive-thru site on Mattis Avenue will remain reserved for patients who have COVID-19 symptoms and those who need to undergo testing prior to medical procedures, he said.
SHIELD CU, a partnership between OSF HealthCare and the University of Illinois, is preparing for a large influx of tests beginning Monday, according to Alaine Robinson.
To help accommodate that, SHIELD CU will add a third community testing site, opening Friday at Danville Area Community College.
Under Pritzker’s executive order, all employees working in health care and pre-K-12 schools, and all higher education employees and students, are required to have at least the first dose of vaccine by Monday or begin at least weekly testing and continue while they remain unvaccinated.
Awais Vaid, deputy director of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, said he isn’t expecting a much higher demand on testing at community sites in Champaign County when the order takes effect.