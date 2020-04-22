You should mark the dates on your calendar. But use a pencil and keep an eraser handy.

Area festivals and fairs remain mostly on the schedule. A few — including Tolono Fun Days — have been moved to the fall as an answer to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sidney Fun Daze are set for July 24-25.

“Right now, we’re kind of in a holding pattern,” said Mike Roy, president of the Sidney Improvement Group. “We’re waiting to see what comes from the governor.”

J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order March 20 that bans fairs, amusement rides, carnivals and concerts, among other activities.

Sidney Fun Daze will have all of those.

The music acts have been booked, with The Boat Drunks and Zac Dable Experience set to perform.

The Sidney event is more than three months away. Plenty of time to make a decision to move forward.

“As a group, we’re watching other festivals around the area that are similar size of us,” Roy said.

Like the Champaign County Fair, which is set for July 23-Aug. 1.

“The fair is scheduled as planned. We will post updates to our Facebook and website if anything changes,” said Lacey Teare, administrative assistant for the fair association.

Roy said Sidney will follow guidance from the governor’s office.

The fall festival season is becoming tightly packed, which might prevent some events from moving.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” Roy said.

The carnival companies line up their schedule far in advance, moving from town to town during the summer.

“It’s pretty much a set routine each year,” Roy said. “We have to work with them as well.”

Roy has been involved with the Sidney Fun Daze for eight years. It dates back two decades. Besides the music and carnival, there is a car show and food vendors.

Keeping the public safe is “paramount in something like this,” he said.

Crowds have been big in recent years. The event is held mostly in downtown Sidney.

The Sidney Improvement Group members keep in contact via Facebook. The public is cooperating.

“People understand it. People get it,” Roy said. “In a small town, you want to try to help in any way you can and do things the right way.”

The group had to cancel its annual Easter egg hunt. But it had the Easter Bunny drive around town with the help of the Sidney Fire Department.

“It was a great time,” Roy said. “Everybody was happy with it.”

The Mahomet Music Festival remains on the calendar for Aug. 28-29, Festival Chairman David Parsons said. It’s a free event.

“We’re hoping we can have it,” Parsons said. “If the governor and local officials say no, then we can’t. The community needs it. They need a collective breath. They need to get together. They need to have that family fun that we promote.

“For us to say ‘We’re just not going to do this’ is short-sighted. There’s a way that we can make it work.”

The festival landed a rising country-music star, with Jordan Davis set to perform the second day.

“He’s really hot in country right now,” Parsons said. “We were really lucky to fall into this.”

Parsons said the Mahomet festival can’t be moved to the fall. He is optimistic it will be held as planned. He said he hopes the timing helps.

“It’s got to be a good thing,” Parsons said.

He has been running the festival for 15 years.

“I never dreamed this would be where we’re at,” Parsons said.“I never dreamed we’d be bringing national stars in. It’s the community that’s done it. They’ve supported it and they’ve encouraged it.”On Tuesday, the Fisher Community Fair announced country performer Jimmie Allen as the headliner for its July 10 show.

Bucky Covington will also perform.

The Tolono Fun Days have been pushed back from June to the fall. The event will be held Oct. 2-3.