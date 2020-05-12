Right now, two months before it is scheduled to start, the Fisher Fair is a go.
In the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jill Hardesty hopes it stays that way.
“Still on course, yes,” Fisher Fair secretary Hardesty said Monday. “But we’ll probably decide something around June 1.”
The fair is set for July 7-11.
“The issue right now is timing for our vendors,” Hardesty said. “They’re all scheduled to come to our fair, but will they come? We don’t know.”
Cleanliness will be one key, Hardesty said, making sure tables and chairs are properly sanitized.
If the annual event is held, Hardesty is unsure about the size of the crowds.
“Will the customers come out to the fair,” Hardesty said. “They have to take responsibility for themselves also, so if somebody’s compromised, they would probably not want to come.
“Right now, those are our issues.”
Fisher Fair officials have to decide if they want to spend money for an event that might not draw well. Or is called off later.
“Do you cut the losses now?” she said. “We’re just going with what we can and if we can’t go, we can’t go.”
Hardesty said Fisher Fair officials haven’t discussed the idea of moving it back to later in the summer or early in the fall.
This year’s Fisher Fair, if it happens, will be the 79th.
“We’re very hopeful,” Hardesty said. “But I think it depends on the rising cases of COVID. We’re very conscious about our guests and we don’t want anybody getting sick.”
Earlier, the Fisher Fair announced country singer Jimmie Allen will perform. Plus ...
“Of course, we have our usual tractor pulls and demo and queen pageant and all that stuff,” Hardesty said.
The fair board will ultimately make the decision, with the guidance of local health officials.
Hardesty has been in regular contact with other fairs in the state. Another conference call was scheduled for Monday night.
Besides her duties with the Fisher Fair, Hardesty is state vice president of the international fair board.
Champaign County Fair Board administrative assistant Lacey Teare confirmed the July 24-Aug. 1 event remains on schedule with no modifications at this time.
The Champaign County Fair is held annually in Urbana.
On Monday, the Ford County Fair, originally set for mid-June in Melvin, was postponed.
“After weeks of monitoring and many discussions between our board members and local health officials we are heartbroken to announce that the 2020 Ford County Fair scheduled June 14-20th will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” fair board president Kirk Miller wrote to vendors, exhibitors and supporters.
On May 4, Miller received a letter from Ford County Public Health Department adminstrator Lana Sample. It read:
“Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Declaration of an Emergency in lllinois, and the concern for the health and safety of our residents, Ford County Public Health Department recommends that the Ford County Fair not be held in June.
“Re-evaluating the situation in mid to late June for the possibility of rescheduling for a later date would be a possibility. Unfortunately, with the current spread of COVID-19, it is difficult to predict what late summer or early fall will bring. Ford County Public Health Department would be happy to discuss the situation in June to see if a reschedule date can be safely set.
“We appreciate your cooperation with this matter and the health and safety of the fair goers at the Ford County Fair. lf we can be of any assistance now or in the future, please feel free to contact our office.”
If allowed, Ford Couny Fair leaders plan to have a shortened version of the fair in August.
It is the second area fair to make a recent move because of the coronavirus scare.
On Wednesday, the Piatt County Fair board canceled this year’s event, scheduled for June 18-21.