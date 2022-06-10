CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County is once again at a high community transmission level for COVID-19.
Under the latest federal guidelines, that means everyone is advised to wear a face mask indoors in public places, regardless of vaccination status.
People who are immunocompromised or otherwise at higher risk are advised to consider additional precautions, such as wearing a mask or respirator that offers greater protection and avoiding non-essential indoor public activities where they could be exposed to the virus.
Champaign County’s transmission level was adjusted from medium to high Friday, based on the number of new cases per 100,000 population, percentage of intensive-care beds available in the community (currently at 27 percent) and the rate of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients per 100,000 over the past seven days.
Between June 3 and Friday, Champaign County had 676 new known cases, with 529 known active cases Friday.
Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, said Champaign County is at the high transmission level because its new hospitalizations over the past seven days exceeded 10 percent per 100,000 population, which would be around 20-22 new hospitalizations.
About a third of Illinois’ 102 counties are at the high transmission level — 11 in the northern part of the state, 16 in the central area and five in the southern area.
The nearest other counties at a high transmission level are Ford and McLean.
Vermilion, Douglas and Piatt counties are among 39 in the state at the medium transmission level.
At the medium level, the elderly and immunocompromised are advised to wear a mask indoors at public places.
Meanwhile, the last community testing sites are winding down.
OSF HealthCare’s SHIELD CU test site at Danville Area Community College will end about a week earlier than anticipated, with its last day set for June 24. That site will also be closed June 17 for the Juneteenth holiday, according to OSF spokesman Tim Ditman.
The SHIELD CU test site at Parkland College is still on track to end June 30, he said.
“After that, we’re advising people to check with their primary-care provider or local health department about testing,” Ditman said.
The SHIELD Illinois community testing site at the Stephens Family YMCA in southwest Champaign has already closed, but testing at the Vermilion County Health Department is continuing two days a week, according to SHIELD Illinois spokesman Ben Taylor.