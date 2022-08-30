URBANA — With COVID-19 cases rising on campus and in the community, both the University of Illinois and Champaign-Urbana Public Health District are asking locals to mask up indoors.
A day after the UI “strongly recommended” students and staff wear face coverings during classes, C-U Public Health went a step further, recommending Monday that everyone wear masks in public, indoor areas.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the county and on the UI campus have jumped by about 50 percent in the last week, and officials expect numbers to continue rising for at least the next 10 days.
There were 644 people isolating for the virus countywide as of Friday, per C-UPHD. On campus, 466 students and staff tested positive during the first week of class after 3,180 tests.
The UI’s testing infrastructure is smaller than ever, with one site at the Illini Union. But its positivity rate of 14.65 percent is its highest ever; nearly 20 percent of undergraduates who tested last week had the virus.
Meanwhile, Champaign County’s COVID-19 transmission rate has been moved to “high” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for much of the last two months.
UI students and faculty are still figuring out what to make of the middle-ground masking approach — a recommendation, not a requirement, and just for classrooms, not all indoor areas. UI Chancellor Robert Jones answered for the decision at a meeting of the senate executive committee on Monday.
“We debated about whether to put the masking recommendation in place for all indoor facilities, and it was advised if you look at where the biggest risk is for spreading COVID-19, it was clearly the classroom environment,” Jones said. “We decided this was the best action to take at this particular point in order to mitigate spread and get us through the next week or so, where we expect there will be a spike.
“We encourage people to encourage people to wear masks and keep us all safe.”
‘A weird mix’So, have students taken to it on the first day? In freshman Aaditya Ghimire’s history lecture on Monday, “most people didn’t really care” to mask, he said.
“I don’t think the students find it as serious,” Ghimire said. “I’ve seen most people going to classes also going to parties — there’s no point if we wear it in class and don’t wear it anywhere else.”
He said several friends on campus have canceled plans and missed class due to positive tests or exposures to the virus in the last week.
Associate Professor in French Studies Felisa Reynolds got “a bunch” of emails from students calling in sick from the last few days. She teaches a French-language lecture, Exploring Paris, to a class of about 100 students.
Reynolds was “disappointed, but not surprised” to learn the UI wouldn’t require masks to start the year.
“Truth be told, a lot of students and even faculty were tired of wearing masks,” she said. “It’s a weird mix of ‘there’s no COVID, but also there’s COVID.’”
She hopes students will listen to the chancellor’s recommendation during her class today. If her students mask, she said, she’ll be able to keep hers off, so they can read her lips.
“I think it’s important to recognize there is no easy solution,” Reynolds said. “But the fact that we’re now being told masks are recommended, I think that would’ve been very helpful a week ago. We might’ve seen fewer illnesses.
“It’s disappointing that we had to wait and see for people to get sick to go, ‘Oh, we should do this now.’ A lot of us are feeling that way.”
‘Better than nothing’English lecturer Shawn Gilmore told Jones that the announcement compelled one additional student in his rhetoric class to don a face covering.
“It’s worth thinking about, that if you’re brand new to this campus, and you came from a different school or location that had very different standards — which I think many people did — you may not actually really know how to engage with this sort of thing,” Gilmore said.
Senior Patrick Porter was feeling under the weather, awaiting a COVID-19 test result on Monday afternoon. Also a member of Illinois Student Government, Porter took a more critical approach of the university’s reduced testing capability, calling it “irresponsible.”
The UI’s testing site at the Illini Union is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Aug. 11, the UI told vaccinated individuals to avoid testing sites to avoid delays for the unvaccinated, who are still required to test once a week.
“As much as a mask mandate wouldn’t go over well with a certain part of the student population, they’re clearly acknowledging it’s a problem with the positivity rate at the highest it’s been, and all they seem willing to do is a ‘strong recommendation,’” Porter said. “It’s better than nothing, but I’m skeptical on how effective it’s going to be.”
First-year McKinley Health Center Director Awais Vaid added that though cases will rise, hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions for the virus are “steady, consistent or even going down.”
About 92 percent of students, faculty and staff on campus are fully vaccinated, according to the UI’s COVID-19 testing dashboard.
“It is no longer practical to continue to put measures in place that go way beyond above the (CDC) recommendations, when there is no evidence that it’s going to have a significant impact,” Jones said. “We cannot afford operationally and financially to sustain testing in a way that we did the first year or two.”