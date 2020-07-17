CHAMPAIGN — Attention, Schnucks shoppers: Starting Monday, masks will be a must at 113 of its Midwest locations, including the stores in Champaign, Mahomet, Savoy and Urbana.
That’s also the new pandemic policy come Monday at the Midwest’s 253 Meijer stores, including ones in Champaign, Urbana and Danville.
Thursday’s separate announcements came a day after Walmart and Sam’s Club announced that face coverings will be required at all of their stores nationwide, also starting Monday.
Schnucks and Meijer both said they would make exceptions for those with medical conditions who are unable to wear face coverings.
Schnucks noted in its announcement that young children were also exempt.
The St. Louis-based grocery chain said that any customer who comes to any store without a mask will be provided one free of charge, for a limited time and while supplies last.
“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved quickly to respond to the ever-changing environment and prioritize safety and cleanliness in our stores,” Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said. “We have been monitoring this situation closely, and given the escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases in the regions we serve, we believe requiring masks for teammates, vendors and, now, customers is in the best interest of public safety.
“We understand that there are a variety of opinions about masks; however, the CDC and other health experts are aligned on the benefits of facial coverings in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”
What’s not a rule but a request: Schnucks said it will continue to encourage customers to limit store visits to one shopper per household, when possible, and to adhere to social-distancing rules while inside stores.
Starting Monday, all Schnucks locations will have employees available to provide masks at each entrance between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and during designated senior hours, the company said.