MONTICELLO — The 134 members of Monticello High School’s Class of 2021 will have a more traditional graduation ceremony this year.
The ceremony will take place in front of a partial crowd at an indoor ceremony, a stark difference form 2020, when seniors were rotated in and out of Monticello Middle School and quickly received their diplomas due to COVID-19 restrictions.
With crowd limits eased, a more traditional ceremony is being planned for May 23 in the new Sievers Center.
Tickets will still be limited due to 25 percent capacity limits. The math says it should max out the crowd at about 550 people, but graduates, those working the event and people who have been vaccinated do not count in the limit, according to Principal Adam Clapp.
“Each graduate will get four tickets. Those four tickets can be used in cases of non-vaccinated individuals,” Clapp said. “If they have people in their family who are vaccinated, they do not count in our capacity, so they can also attend. Right now, we’re saying each graduate can have six people attend.”
He added more tickets may be released closer to commencement, depending on how many have been spoken for.
As of last week, about 30 percent of Piatt County residents were considered fully vaccinated. Student clinics were held last week in both Piatt and DeWitt counties.