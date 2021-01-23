CHAMPAIGN — The COVID-19 vaccination Henry Kaczmarski got Friday was his first shot in the arm in decades, and here’s how it made him feel afterward:
“Totally relieved,” he said.
Kaczmarski, who was vaccinated at the community clinic at the I Hotel and Conference Center, said he didn’t hesitate to come and get this shot. For him, this is about helping keep other people safe.
“Do it, if not for yourself, for the community,” he urged. “We’re supposed to be a community.”
Friday marked the end of Champaign County’s second week of COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the public, with appointments for both offered to older adults.
With a lot of planning, these clinics have been running so smoothly, “it’s really exceeded our expectations,” said Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
Along with current medical providers handling the vaccinations at the I Hotel, Pryde said there are many retired doctors and nurses in the community who have also volunteered to help out. And while some areas of the country have had issues with no-shows and wasted vaccine, that hasn’t happened in Champaign County, Pryde said.
Virtually every drop of vaccine is going into arms, she said.
It’s been a long year of waiting to get these vaccines finally flowing, Pryde said.
“The community’s happy,” she said. “That makes us happy.”
Not counting those done Friday, a total of 16,895 vaccine doses had been administered in Champaign County, with 2,202 residents fully vaccinated, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“I would say most people are happy, excited and thankful,” said Michelle Antonacci, a nurse and director of clinical services for Christie Clinic.
Antonacci was helping with vaccinations Friday at the I Hotel, and, despite the fact that hundreds are going through this vaccine clinic a day, she said, “it’s so quiet and low key, it just doesn’t feel as busy as it is.”
Here’s what you can expect when you go:
- You’ll be greeted at the door by people who welcome you in and say thanks when you leave.
- You’ll fill out some brief paperwork, check in and be directed to one of the vaccination stations spaced around the large room for your shot. It only takes about a minute.
- Then you’ll be seated at one end of the room to wait for 15 minutes to make sure you’re OK before you leave. Doctors are on hand in the room, and emergency medical technicians and paramedics from the Illinois Fire Service Institute are monitoring the post-vaccine area, keeping an eye on just-vaccinated patients.
There are also cots and medical equipment available just in case, but Brian Brauer, associate director of the Illinois Fire Service Institute, said the cots have largely been used for a handful of people who don’t do well with needles, as a place to lie down before they’re vaccinated.
“While we screen for a history of reactions and watch for them, we’re vaccinating 1,000 folks per day without issue,” he said.
In one area of the room, in front of a giant refrigerator, pharmacists are seated drawing up individual doses from vaccine vials. On Friday, that included OSF HealthCare pharmacist Julia Simmoms, who said she volunteered to come help.
In addition to pharmacists, there are a couple of vaccine “runners” keeping stations supplied, and those stations also have colored flags that can be raised to alert the pharmacy area if they’re running low.
Cathy Short of Savoy, who was also getting vaccinated Friday at the I Hotel, said she had been undecided about getting the vaccine. But her daughter changed her mind, and after it was over, she felt fine, she said.
“My daughter told me I was going to get it,” she said.
Willie Bell, 81, of Champaign said he felt no pain after his shot, but he did feel he’ll be safer after having it.
His advice to others about being vaccinated: “I think you should.”
Kaczmarski, who said the shot was “virtually painless,” came to the vaccine clinic with his wife, Jo, who had already been vaccinated the week before.
Jo Kaczmarski said she saw no reason not to get vaccinated. Her arm was sore for about a day, she said, but, like her husband, she felt relieved.
The former director of the Illinois Simulator Laboratory, Henry Kaczmarski said he’s retired now, “which is another reason not to die young,” he joked.
The I Hotel is one of two public vaccine clinics being provided by the health district, the University of Illinois and local medical providers. The other public clinic site is being staffed and operated by Carle Health at the former Dress Barn store at the Kohl’s plaza in Champaign.
That site has also been running smoothly, with no wait times for the patients arriving to get their vaccines, said Kelly Vaughn.
She described the patients at her site as “incredibly grateful.” One brought in a box of chocolates for the staff, she said. Panera Bread sent sandwiches, and cookies have also been delivered.
Vaughn said patients should remember to arrive five minutes before their vaccine appointments and to wear their face masks.
While everyone being vaccinated now will need to return for a second dose and wait for immunity to kick in, these vaccinations are seen by many as a step toward eventual freedom to go out of their homes again and to see loved ones again.
Some of those coming to be vaccinated have said they haven’t been out of their homes in weeks, Vaughn said.
“I think with this community, with this age group we’ve had, so many have been social distancing and quarantining for so long, this is their ticket to see their families,” she said.