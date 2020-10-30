CHAMPAIGN — Local health officials asked residents to gear up for more COVID-19 mitigations and not grow weary of public-health guidelines, especially as the holidays and colder weather push people indoors.
At a virtual news conference Thursday, Champaign-Urbana Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde said it is “very likely” more mitigations will soon be imposed on the East Central Illinois region, as it has gone two days with a test positivity of 8 percent and above.
“The guidelines have been very clear: Three days with a region over 8 percent gets you Tier 1 mitigation,” Pryde said.
Among the many new restrictions the state could impose are 11 p.m. bar and restaurant closings, no indoor service at bars and restaurants and further restrictions on gathering sizes.
“Community transmission is occurring in our county, and the cases are increasing in older persons, not just those under 30,” Pryde said. “This is going to lead to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths as it moves into older populations.”
She said the outbreak at Lincoln’s Challenge Academy in Rantoul is “for the most part” in a contained environment, as with the cases at the University of Illinois.
Now, much of the spread is happening at gatherings of friends and family, Pryde said.
“Where many of us fall short are in our interactions with our family and friends. This is often where we’re gathering and where transmission is occurring,” Pryde said.
And she said that while Champaign County is doing a good job of following public health guidance, the higher community spread is making any trip to a store or a friend’s house more risky.
“Just because you may have been meeting with your grandkids or your kids or whoever that aren’t living in your household, if you’re doing that now, with community transmission so high, there’s a higher likelihood that you could get infected from that,” Pryde said. And “once it’s in the household, usually the entire household gets it.”
Because it takes a couple of days for symptoms to appear, Pryde said people might return to their jobs and spread it further before realizing they have COVID-19, continuing the cycle.
Pryde said there haven’t been too many super-spreader events locally, but again warned of weddings being planned.
“We have been getting notifications of weddings of 250 people,” she said. “If you’re not going to work within the guidance, you are likely going to have your event ruined by it getting shut down.”
She said the public health district has more than 180 contact tracers, including 59 new hires and counting.
“We’re still hiring,” Pryde said.
She also addressed delays in testing at Market Place Mall, which she said were due to a switch from a paper-based system to a computer-based system.
“They’re just getting caught up with that,” Pryde said. “The mall testing should actually get faster.”