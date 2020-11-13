CHAMPAIGN — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in East Central Illinois, this region is nearly certain to be under additional restrictions come Monday, local officials said.
Rather than declining, COVID-19 test-positivity rates have steadily risen during the Tier 1 mitigation restrictions the state imposed Nov. 2 on the 21-county Region 6 that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties.
Not only that, hospitalizations have steadily increased.
As of Thursday, Carle was caring for 70 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, according to Carle spokesman Kaleb Miller.
“We are seeing an increasing number of patients in our hospitals with COVID-19,” he said.
Carle has planned for increasing its overall bed capacity if needed, Miller said, but the increase in cases has been concerning.
Regions that don’t improve in 14 days under the first tier of restrictions are subject to increasing restrictions under the state’s Restore Illinois plan.
Tier 1 restrictions for the local region — which some local restaurants have ignored — have included no indoor service and 11 p.m. closings at restaurants and bars.
Tier 2 will continue those restrictions — plus reduce table seating to no more than six people and limit gathering sizes for meetings, social events, potlucks, funerals, weddings, etc., to a maximum of 10 people. The limit doesn’t apply to in-person classroom learning.
Regions progress to Tier 2 when their seven-day average test-positivity rates remain above the 8 percent threshold after 14 days under Tier 1.
For the local Region 6 as a whole, the seven-day positivity rate has steadily gone up — from 10 percent on Nov. 1 to 12.7 percent at the last update Nov. 9.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said it would be about impossible at this point for the region to reduce its positivity rate enough in the next few days to avoid progressing to Tier 2 restrictions, and the district is planning for the start of Tier 2.
If the region doesn’t improve under Tier 2 in 14 days, Vaid warned, Tier 3 could be on the way next.
That largely means a return to the lockdown from earlier this year, with elective medical procedures being suspended, non-essential workers working from home, only essential retail (such as pharmacies and groceries) allowed to be open and salon services halted.
Health district Environmental Health Director Jim Roberts said the district has received 36 complaints about restaurants and bars not complying with Tier 1 restrictions or using outdoor tents incorrectly for serving.
That has included three complaints in Urbana, 17 in Champaign and 16 in the county, he said.
His department is trying to come up with ways indoor service can be done more safely, Roberts said.
Enforcement hasn’t been pursued for staff safety reasons, according to Roberts.
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen said a higher number of restaurants in the community have complied with Tier 1 restrictions and refrained from serving indoors than those that haven’t.
And while some are flouting the rules, she said, “many restaurants have done everything we’ve asked of them.”
“We have a group of people who, not only are they suffering economically, but their employees are, and the community is if we ultimately lose their businesses, but they have continued to comply,” she said.
Feinen urged a collective effort — to wear masks, refrain from gatherings and maintain 6-foot distances from others — not only in Champaign County but also in other counties in the region.
“It is going to take a collective effort to continue to do the kinds of things that we have done well in Champaign County,” she said.
Champaign County’s positivity rates have been relatively low compared with the rest of the region, even with University of Illinois saliva testing results not being counted in the region’s positivity rates, Feinen said.
The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 8.7 percent, while others in the region were much higher — for example, Fayette County at 26.7 percent, 21.4 percent in Effingham County and 19.4 percent in Iroquois County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Miller said Carle is encouraging the community to follow the state health department’s new guidance to stay home as much as possible over the next three weeks to help reduce transmission.
Carle is also encouraging wearing masks, washing hands, practicing social distancing and limiting outings to only essential errands, he said.
“We encourage people to consider contact-less options for their errands like drive-thru, curbside or delivery services,” Miller said.