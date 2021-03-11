URBANA — A lack of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is forcing Carle Health to postpone more second-dose vaccine clinics set for Saturday afternoon, Sunday and Monday.
Vaccinations scheduled for 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the former Dress Barn store in Champaign will proceed as scheduled, Carle officials said.
Those who had appointments for Saturday afternoon through Monday will be contacted to rescheduled.
Carle already had to postpone 1,200 second-dose Pfizer appointments set for Thursday and Friday this week at the same location.
Some patients who were rescheduled for Monday will need to be rescheduled again, said Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District was expecting to receive only Moderna vaccine doses for Champaign County next week, but Mullin said Carle is still hoping to get some Pfizer vaccine directly from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday.
If that doesn’t happen, she said, appointments rescheduled for Tuesday will have to be rescheduled again.
Brandon Meline, logistics chief for the health district's COVID-19 response, said 4,000 first doses and 800 second doses — both Moderna — are expected for Champaign County next week. More of the Pfizer vaccine is being requested every week, he said.
The health district isn’t expecting to receive any of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine this month, he said.
Vaccine-supply issues are also interfering with vaccination plans in Vermilion County.
Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole said he had robust clinics planned for several days but had to scale them back due to vaccine scarcity.
Under previous plans, there were as many as 1,680 vaccinations to be administered at Danville Area Community College and 2,250 vaccinations at the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville.
Those have been scaled back to 650 doses at the college Monday and Wednesday and 850 at the airport this week, he said.
The Vermilion County agency has also closed registration for any new appointments until there is enough supply on hand. It does have vaccination teams visiting some of the county’s larger employers and is keeping enough vaccine to provide second doses to those who got their first shots this month at the Fischer Theatre in Danville, Toole said.
Melaney Arnold, spokeswoman for the state Department of Public Health, said the vaccine supply remains limited, with the state receiving an allocation from the federal government each week.
"Recently, Illinois began receiving information on the number of doses being allocated for the proceeding 3 weeks and we've been sharing those projections with local health departments and providers so they can manage their supply and better plan clinics," she said.
Arnold also said COVID-19 vaccine providers need to align their first and second dose allocations.
"Providers should be monitoring and paying attention to how many first doses they are administering so they can track and order the correct number of second doses when they become due, while remaining within their allotted number of doses," she said. "IDPH must allocate the limited supply of vaccine it receives from the federal government to providers across the state and providers need to responsibly manage administration of those doses."