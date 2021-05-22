CHAMPAIGN — More than 11 percent of Champaign County youths ages 12-15 have already gotten one dose of COVID-19 vaccine since May 13, when Pfizer’s version first became available to that age group, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The data the health district got from the state was current through Tuesday, so it’s very likely on the low side, according to Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the health district.
“I am expecting that to increase,” he said.
The 11.2 percent who have received the first shot includes 1,184 of the 10,572 youths in the county’s 12-15 age group, Vaid said.
He urged parents of those ages 12-18 to get them vaccinated before they leave for family vacations and summer camps and before they begin summer sports.
COVID-19 cases are still occurring in people in that age range, he said.
The percentages of other age groups with at least one shot so far in Champaign County:
- 16-24: 51.0 percent
- 25-39: 53.8 percent
- 40-64: 56.2 percent
65-plus: 91.8 percent