URBANA — Since the University of Illinois began using its saliva COVID-19 test in July, workers have been collecting test tubes full of spit at more than 15 locations across campus, transporting them to the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab where they processed more than a million results.
Now those workers are among the first to get vaccinated by the UI.
“Clinical test site workers are classified by IDPH as 1A.5 and are therefore a priority,” McKinley Health Center Director Robert Parker said.
The test site workers have been offered the vaccine, though Parker wasn’t sure how many are receiving it.
But “through yesterday, McKinley had provided 321 vaccines in total to all the 1A subgroups,” Parker said Wednesday.
McKinley staff have been administering the vaccines distributed to the UI at Campus Recreation Center East, where social distancing can be maintained more easily, spokeswoman Robin Kaler said.
Another 75 people were expected to be vaccinated Wednesday, she said.
Kaler said it was a “no-brainer” to include the test site workers, but said the UI is simply following local health district and CDC guidelines for who should get the vaccine in what order.
Last week, Kaler said vaccines would be offered first to health care workers, followed by essential staff for the COVID-19 testing program, then first responders, then essential staff providing services involving direct contact with students and those in facilities and services and then adults 65 and older.
In an email last week to the campus community, Chancellor Robert Jones said UI employees and students will be contacted when they become eligible.
“CUPHD does not anticipate the vaccine being widely available until spring,” he wrote.
Countywide, 2,621 vaccines have been administered, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.