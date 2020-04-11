CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign County COVID-19 Relief Fund has quickly distributed much of the $250,000 it received this week from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.
The fund led by the United Way of Champaign County and the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois announced its third wave of relief funds with the distribution of $234,000 for food, housing and financial assistance.
Fourteen programs will receive $126,000 to provide food for families, homebound seniors and food pantries.
Four organizations will receive $36,000 to provide emergency shelter and mortgage assistance.
And five organizations will receive $22,000 to provide one-time emergency financial aid to families.
In addition, $50,000 will be distributed to other local United Ways.
“We are pleased to work with wonderful nonprofit partners to address the immediate needs of our community as well as the ongoing needs of east central Illinois,” said Joan Dixon, CEO of the local Community Foundation. “We are grateful for this support — and the support of all our donors.”
So far, the Champaign County COVID-19 Relief Fund has received more than $500,000.
It has already provided $20,000 to the City of Champaign and Cunningham townships for housing assistance and $6,000 to the Champaign, Rantoul and Urbana school districts for home-learning supplies.
“We are grateful for every gift to the COVID-19 Relief Fund. The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic is immense and growing every day,” said Sue Grey, CEO of the United Way of Champaign County. “We continue to ask for our community’s support to help families that are out of work and struggling to get by. We want families to know that your community is here for you.”