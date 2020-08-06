CHAMPAIGN — With University of Illinois students returning to campus mid-month, the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is plagued with uncertainties about how much service it will be able to provide and how many student riders it will have.
Managing Director Karl Gnadt said it sounds as though most students are going to be back on campus, but with the UI’s plans for both online and in-person instruction, he doesn’t know how much bus ridership that will generate.
“It’s really hard to say,” he said.
The MTD plans to continue two safety measures already in place — rear-door boarding on buses and not collecting fares — to minimize contact between drivers and passengers, Gnadt said.
The agency is also aggressively promoting mask wearing on buses, he said, though he added that there isn’t a way to enforce that.
The MTD plans to largely continue serving the same routes in the campus area, but with the likelihood of some service reductions depending on how many drivers will be available, Gnadt said.
The number of bus operators the MTD will have come fall remains up in the air because many of them are parents of school-age children, Gnadt said.
Because school districts’ plans for the start of classes vary and not all students will be attending in person, or not every day, that leaves many MTD employees with child care issues. You can’t leave a third-grader home alone to go drive a bus for eight hours, Gnadt said.
“We are losing so many of our employees because they have child care issues,” he said.
MTD bus drivers have been asked to let management know as soon as possible what their work availability will be, Gnadt said, but many don’t know yet what their school districts’ final plans for this fall will be.
“Everything is dominoes, and not all the dominoes have started to fall yet,” he said.
Not only that, even when school begins, things could change again rapidly if COVID-19 cases begin going up significantly, Gnadt said.
The MTD currently has about 175 drivers, about 110 of whom are full-time.
If 20 to 25 of them are off a day, the MTD could probably continue with a full level of service, “but we’d be paying a lot of overtime,” he said.
That may be great for employees’ wallets, Gnadt said, but it also leads to exhaustion.
With as many as 30 to 35 drivers off a day, he said, “we’d have to reduce service.”
The return of UI students should give the MTD a financial boost, since they pay a transportation fee that in normal years would be $62 a semester, Gnadt said.
But there remains some uncertainty even with that. The fee will be reduced for the fall semester in anticipation of reduced service, but he’s not sure of how much.
Whatever the amount, “it’s a significant amount of money and it’s important that we have that,” he said.
The MTD is in a better position than other downstate transit agencies because it has some contract services, Gnadt said.
The MTD will continue transporting Champaign and Urbana middle and high school students when school reopens, since at least some will be attending school in person.
But that, too, is full of variables, Gnadt said.
“We meet pretty regularly with both school districts, but they’re on different paths right now with how they will handle the start of school,” he said.
Even with a reduced number of students who will need to be transported to and from their schools, Gnadt said, students’ homes are scattered across both cities, and the MTD will need to cover all those areas.
The MTD has remained afloat through the pandemic with the help of a $12 million grant from the federal coronavirus relief package passed in spring but is still headed toward the edge of a financial cliff, Gnadt said.
“We’ve pushed the cliff away to some extent, but the cliff is still there,” he said.
Still another unknown is how many students will feel safe boarding a bus.
While it’s not impossible to become infected with coronavirus aboard a bus or in any other public place, Gnadt said research has shown use of public transit hasn’t been a big factor in the spread of the virus.
The MTD has been sanitizing its buses several times a day, and plans to continue that — though the daily frequency could also be reduced based on available staffing, Gnadt said.