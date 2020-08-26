URBANA — A Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District driver tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, MTD officials announced.
The employee was last on the job Monday and operated the 6 Orange bus from noon to 4 p.m. and the 5/50 Green bus from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.
A review of bus cameras showed the driver properly wore a mask while interacting with passengers who were less than 6 feet from the driver’s area, and interactions averaged less than a minute.
Other MTD employees who had close contact with the infected bus driver have been notified, sent for testing and placed under modified quarantine, according to the MTD.
The infected driver is recovering at home and won’t return to work until authorized to do so by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Affected vehicles and areas where there was confirmed exposure were removed from service and cleaned and disinfected.
The MTD also said it’s been taking protective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 since February, including increasing sanitation, encouraging social distancing and mask use, and reducing direct contacts.
“Our dedicated essential workers have been superheroes throughout this pandemic,” Managing Director Karl Gnadt said. “It has been humbling and gratifying to watch our workforce fight to continue providing services to this community. I wish this co-worker a speedy recovery.”