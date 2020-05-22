Shipped to the governor’s office Thursday night: A 59-page case for loosening the restrictions on struggling central Illinois communities, as made by mayors, county board members and dozens of other elected leaders, from Vermilion County to Villa Grove.
The sender: state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, who said he’s spent parts of the past three weeks asking leaders in his 51st District — which includes a chunk of Champaign County and nine others in the region — to put into words the effect the stay-at-home order and Restore Illinois plan have had on their towns.
They used terms like “devastation,” “disastrous” and “irreversible damage” to describe a reopening plan they say moves far too slow and unfairly treats big cities with many confirmed coronavirus cases and small towns with few the same.
And the majority of respondents said they’d just like to be heard — something they believe has been missing from the process since plans were first formalized on how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
Respectfully, wrote Farmer City Mayor Scott Testory, “we ask that you stop ordering us around and instead work with us — before it is too late.”
“If you look through” the letters, Rose wrote in a cover letter sent to Pritzker’s team, “the range of opinions is from outright hostility to being afraid to defy you, but they are basically saying the same thing: that they want to be heard and want you to work with them.”
Not every elected leader in Rose’s district contributed. Among those who didn’t: Ray Cunningham, mayor of the Champaign County village of Homer, who said he declined to put his name at the bottom of a letter that called for reopening “our communities now” safely and “with the necessary precautions. It was co-signed by the mayors and village presidents of Fisher, Mahomet, Ogden, Rantoul, Savoy, St. Joseph and Tolono.
Said Cunningham: “I disagree with the Republican view on the pandemic and prefer to rely on health officials on reopening.”
Rose said the packet was not meant to be political — “It wouldn’t be credible if I only included people I agree with,” he added — but rather an argument, in their own words, from constituents on the need to further adjust the five-phase Restore Illinois plan, which calls for the state’s four regions to advance to Phase 3 a week from today.
Among the issues officials raised in their letters to Pritzker:
Small businesses are hurting in ways you can’t imagine.
This was the most cited concern, expressed by the leaders of Monticello, Tuscola and Villa Grove, among many others.
Eight Republican members of the Champaign County Board co-signed a letter critical of rules they say “seem to favor big-box stores and businesses found in our urban centers of the state” but “crush” small businesses deemed “non-essential.”
In another letter, co-signed by 15 Douglas County officials, they wrote: “Folks who have invested their hearts and souls, as well as their fortunes, feel helpless as they feel their dreams are being destroyed. As difficult as it is to create new businesses in our small communities, we must find ways to support them now and not see them lost forever.”
Small-business loans, even ones with 0 percent interest, aren’t an across-the-board solution.
“Many of our business owners in Vermilion County that I have talked to say they don’t need loans, because they would probably not be able to pay them back at this point,” county board Chairman Larry Baughn wrote. “They just need to get their doors open,” as has happened across the border in Indiana.
The University of Illinois should be on a different track than elementary, middle and high schools.
As things stand now, Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen noted in a letter, all schools — from preschools to universities — are lumped into Phase 4 re-openings.
“The issues related to the re-opening of the University are very different than P-12 schools. Thus, I would request that higher education be placed on a different track with specific goals and guidelines that will allow decisions to be made in a timely manner for the August start of school.
“I would also note that Universities, such as Notre Dame, are actually pushing up their start date in an attempt to manage the possible surge of cases in the fall by having students complete the semester earlier than normal. This type of creative thinking is not possible if the University has to wait until late July or August before we know if it may reopen.”
The messaging — from ‘non-essential’ to the lives-vs.-livelihoods argument — is all wrong.
Wrote Farmer City’s Testory: “Please stop framing this as debate between ‘healthcare vs. jobs,’” which he says “serves only to pit neighbors against each other.”
“Where we live,” Testory added, “we have entire hospitals that have laid off half of their staffs, along with medical clinics that have closed. The current approach is crippling our healthcare systems.”
Restore Illinois moves too slowly — especially for pockets of the state with few (or no) confirmed cases.
A letter signed by 13 leaders in Edgar County notes that it remains one of two of 102 statewide that has yet to report a confirmed case. As of Thursday, 337 residents had been tested, with 334 negative and three pending results.
They wrote: “In light of the current lack of confirmed cases, the fact that testing capacity is increasing, our access to local health care through Horizon Health, and the track record of our local essential businesses operating safely, we believe Edgar County should be allowed to move into Phase 3/Recovery and Phase 4/Revitalization immediately.”
The letter was dated May 7.
Politics shouldn’t come into play.
Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner urged Pritzker to sit down with downstate legislators and come up with a compromise, writing: “Let’s not make our state a microcosm of what’s happening at the national level. We can work together if we are looking out for the best interests of our citizens.”