CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 vaccinations for kids 5-11 are off to a busy start in Champaign County.
Nearly 2,000 children in that age group were signed up for vaccinations in three Champaign-Urbana locations during the first weekend they were available.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District had all 1,000 appointments for the low-dose pediatric Pfizer vaccine filled for Friday and today at Champaign’s I Hotel and Conference Center.
And as of Friday afternoon, Carle Health had 539 appointments filled for this weekend at its Kohl’s plaza facility in Champaign.
More appointments at Kohl’s plaza were still available through Carle.org or the MyCarle patient portal.
The Urbana school district also expected to vaccinate at least 450 children at a vaccine clinic it was holding Friday at the high school.
Awais Vaid, deputy administrator for the health district, said additional vaccine clinics were also being planned for students ages 5-11 at Champaign, Mahomet and Rantoul schools in the next couple of weeks.
Vaid said Friday’s clinic at the I Hotel was running smoothly, and turnout “has been amazing.”
Health district Administrator Julie Pryde rode an inflatable snail while going from child to child as they got their shots, and two police departments brought over therapy dogs to be on hand, he said.
And with vaccinations being given in a large open room, kids were able to see each other getting the shots, which also served to help calm any anxiety they may have had, Vaid said.
Elsewhere around the area:
- In Vermilion County, OSF HealthCare is planning to offer vaccination clinics for kids 5-11 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 18 at OSF Medical Group Pediatrics, 707 N. Logan Ave., Danville. Parents can schedule appointments at osfhealthcare.org/vaccine.
The Vermilion County Health Department isn’t holding any vaccine clinics for kids in that age group and was encouraging families to seek out vaccinations in doctors’ offices, department Administrator Doug Toole said.
- The DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department hasn’t yet made plans for vaccinations for younger children, according to Administrator David Remmert.
“I’m working on standing orders now and I’m worried about vaccine supplies,” he said. “Our initial allotment is only 300 doses for our two counties, so it may be a bit longer yet. We will plan to vaccinate kids in this age group initially in house at our offices only, until additional supplies come.”
- The Douglas County Health Department has also received 300 doses of the pediatric vaccine and will have 100 doses available for kids 5-11 from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Arcola school building at 351 W. Washington St., according to Stacy Shonkwiler, director of nursing.
Shonkwiler said the other 200 doses have been given to Carle and Sav-Mor Pharmacy locations in Tuscola to distribute to that age group. The drugstore was setting up appointments for next week.
The Ford County Health Department hasn’t yet gotten any Pfizer pediatric vaccine, community health educator Megan Reutter said. Once it arrives, the department plans to schedule clinic times for kids, she said.