SAVOY — Graduation season means graduation parties: Backyard barbecues, family and friends gathering together to celebrate a milestone achievement.
Except this year. Those gatherings are out in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finding a different way to celebrate graduation, then, became the focus for Champaign Central moms Mary Combs and Tina Lehr, who live on the same street and whose sons Michael and Jake have been friends since they were 5 years old.
With drive-thru parades all the rage for birthdays and other celebrations in a pandemic, Combs and Lehr borrowed the now-popular idea for graduates in the Prairie Fields, Prairie Meadows, Lake Falls and Fieldstone subdivisions in Savoy. It all plays out today.
“We were trying to come up with a fun way to honor them and have them be able to be seen by their friends and family in their caps and gowns,” Combs said. “It sort of expanded out to all of the subdivisions on the east side of Dunlap.”
Lehr said there are 13 graduates confirmed for the parade — with more possible — which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. today. The graduates, who hail mostly from Central but with a few from St. Thomas More, will line up — socially distanced and masked up, of course — along Prairie Rose Lane in front of Prairie Field Park. Parade traffic will be routed from Old Church Road going north onto Prairie Rose Lane then east on Sunflower Street to exit onto First Street.
“I think we counted maybe four seniors on our street,” Lehr said. “The more we kind of thought about it, we recognized we knew other seniors from Central and maybe from other schools, in the neighborhood. ... We kind of drew a line at the east side of Dunlap to keep it more under control.
“We sent out invitations for about 20 we know of, but kind of an open invitation using the NextDoor app in the neighborhood.”
The feedback from parents with graduating seniors in the neighborhood, Lehr said, has been positive. All the families are in the same boat with none of the regular graduation celebrations available, so the parade is a way to acknowledge the achievement.
“The seniors themselves seem to be really appreciative, too,” Combs added. “They seem to be excited. You never know how 17- and 18-year-old young men are going to feel about a parade, but they were genuinely very excited and seemed to be really touched that something was being organized for them.”
Lehr said she expects a decent turnout for the parade. Using the NextDoor app helped spark more interest, and word of mouth to the community, teachers, coaches and other people in the graduates’ lives could make it more than just friends and family. Combs also said Kolby Jackson, who lives in the neighborhood, offered to bring in Kona Ice for the graduates, their families and the community.
“We’ve tried to welcome anybody who’s available and willing to take a few minutes to drive through and help celebrate,” Lehr said.