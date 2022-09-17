CHAMPAIGN — Appointments have been filling up fast in Champaign County for the new omicron-fighting bivalent booster shot for COVID-19.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District began administering the booster shots Monday and has filled all its available appointments through Oct. 4.
Some times remained for the first couple of weeks of October, and health district Administrator Julie Pryde said other clinic days will be added as long as the demand continues.
The bivalent booster shot targets both the original strains and the omicron variants responsible for most current infections.
The health district is administering the new booster free to those 12 and older.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, demand for the shot has been strong across the state, with recent vaccination numbers rising to the highest level seen since early February.
Meanwhile, a new free community testing site for COVID-19 is about to be available.
SHIELD Illinois will open a community testing site Monday at the University of Illinois’ Campus Recreation Center East, 1102 W. Gregory Drive, U.
It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, with free parking available at marked spaces on Dorner Drive on the south side of the building.
Community members coming for testing are asked to use the east entrance facing Allen Hall.
Face masks are required, and appointments are encouraged by booking online at shieldillinois.com/get-tested, though walk-ins will also be welcome, according to SHIELD Illinois.
The local case surge that occurred the first week of September after UI students returned to campus has settled down, though Champaign County remained at a high transmission level as of Friday, and the county recently announced its 306th COVID-19-related death — a woman in her 90s.
On Friday, there were 338 known active cases in Champaign County, compared with more than 1,500 on Sept. 2.
A pocket of East Central Illinois counties — including Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Ford and Vermilion — was among 20 counties in the state considered to be at a high transmission level, according to state health agency.
Friday also marked the first day unvaccinated kids and staff members at schools and day care centers in Illinois no longer had to test twice a week for COVID-19.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifted that requirement Thursday, saying vaccination remains the most effective tool to prevent COVID-19.
Remaining in effect is Pritzker’s emergency order declaring all counties in the state disaster areas and giving the governor authority to issue executive orders related to the pandemic.
The emergency order, which includes some executive orders still in effect — among them a requirement to wear a mask in health care and long-term-care facilities — was set to be renewed Friday, according to press secretary Jordan Abudayyeh.