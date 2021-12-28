CHAMPAIGN — The winter COVID-19 surge has followed families to their holiday gatherings. Now, more cases and cancellations are spreading throughout town.
In-program COVID-19 issues forced the University of Illinois men’s basketball team to cancel Wednesday’s contest against Florida A&M and the women’s team to postpone its Thursday game against Maryland.
Also canceled Monday: The Illinois High School Theater Festival. Scheduled for Jan. 6-8 at the Illinois State University campus, organizers canceled the event after universities announced they would start the spring semester remotely and many high schools indicated they’d no longer be able to attend.
Full refunds are available for all participants, but organizers urged attendees to consider leaving all or part of their registration fees with the theater association.
“Due to the late cancellation of this Festival, the Illinois Theater Association will incur a substantial loss, leaving future festivals and the ITA in financial jeopardy,” organizers Judy Klingner and Carmel DeStefano said in an email sent to participating schools. “We humbly ask that you consider giving all or part of your registration fee back to the ITA as a tax-deductible donation.”
Organizers are “working out details” to host the all-state high school cast’s production of the musical “Cabaret” for a limited audience at a different location.
The continued rise in cases is driving some locals to serious lengths to avoid infection.
Take Champaign Central High School’s boys’ basketball team, which will be making the two-hour-plus trip to and from Centralia every day of this week’s Centralia Holiday Tournament in hopes of evading the virus.
Central withdrew from November’s Turkey Tournament in Decatur after an outbreak among team members.
Why the urgency? The omicron variant is here and it’s spreading fast, pushing many parts of the country into their largest surges of the virus.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District confirmed its first case of the omicron variant in a lab this week, Administrator Julie Pryde said Monday, though there are hundreds more probable cases.
“What we’re seeing is what we would call ‘explosive outbreak,’” she said. “If there’s one person positive in the household, everyone’s going to be infected. If there’s one person at the gathering, lots of people will be infected.”
The health district announced 117 new cases of the virus on Monday, bumping the county’s active case count to 2,601. Since Christmas Eve, 653 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
Three more Champaign County residents — one man in his 70s and two men in their 50s — have lost their lives to COVID-19, the health district announced Monday.
Illinois reported 21,030 new and probable cases of the virus for tests administered on Christmas Eve, its highest single-day increase on record.
If you’re worried about a possible infection after a gathering, public-health officials say to wait a few days before testing. They said testing three to five days after gathering is good, but ideally, you should get tested once two to three days after possible exposure and again five to six days afterward.
If you’re gearing up to meet family or friends, try to test as close to the gathering as possible, officials aid.
“Try to locate home test kits when the stores restock,” Pryde said. “Just because they didn’t have it today doesn’t mean you shouldn’t check the next day.”
Residents should continue to expect long lines at local testing sites this week, said Awais Vaid, the health district’s deputy administrator, as demand is high.
Some reinforcements are on the way, though. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that starting Jan. 3, state-run testing sites, such as the one at Market Place Mall in Champagin, will be open six days a week — Monday through Saturday — instead of four.
Champaign County’s testing infrastructure is relatively strong, but at least one provider is cutting back. OSF HealthCare is asking community members to refrain from testing at its locations if they have no symptoms or are a close contact.
“Right now all across the nation, we’re seeing a huge surge in COVID-19 cases,” COO Michael Cruz said. “We are equipped to handle COVID testing for patients who are sick, injured or who are preparing for a procedure, but our patient volume is currently so great that we need the public’s cooperation to ensure proper usage of our health care resources.”
On the University of Illinois campus, omicron is suspected to be the dominant variant as cases continue to rise after thousands of students went home for winter break, said UI epidemiologist Rebecca Smith.
Of 990 tests administered Sunday on campus, 101 came back positive. That 10.2 percent positivity rate and the 4.48 percent seven-day positivity rate are both the highest on record for the UI.
The last time more than 100 people tested positive in day on campus was Sept. 4, 2020, after more than 13,500 students, faculty and staff tested.
“Omicron is highly contagious, particularly among those who have not yet been boostered,” Smith said. “What we can learn is that the third dose of vaccine is very important to prevent infection and spread, and that we can’t let our guard down.”
In the current state of the pandemic, staying masked and limiting contacts is paramount, officials said. A big gathering with this hyper-contagious variant may set off chains of transmission that go far beyond any circle of family or friends.
As of Dec. 27, 115 of 142 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Carle Health facilities were unvaccinated. Among 30 with COVID-19 in the intensive-care unit, 26 were unvaccinated.
“Make no mistake: People who are not vaccinated who are getting this, some of them are getting very sick, some of them are dying, and this is preventable,” Pryde said. “Unvaccinated people are really rolling the dice with their lives.”