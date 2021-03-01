CHAMPAIGN — New opportunities to sign up for a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Champaign County were offered Monday morning.
But available appointments went fast.
Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, said 2,100 first doses will be administered this week, along with 6,000 to 8,000 second doses.
But appointments for 1,000 of those first-dose shots had already been filled by people on a waiting list through Carle Health, and all 600 new appointments at the health district filled up fast Monday morning.
Also filled fast were the remaining 500 first-dose appointments at one Christie Clinic location — Christie Clinic at the Fields in Champaign.
Eligible this week for first shots are those who fall into phases 1A and 1B who haven’t yet gotten their first shots, including front-line essential workers, health care employees, adults 65 and older and those 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions.