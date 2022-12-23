CHAMPAIGN — Rapid at-home tests for COVID-19 provide quick results, but they also come with a drawback.
The results from at-home tests largely go unreported, leaving public-health organizations without a complete picture of how the virus is spreading in local communities.
There is, however, a new anonymous way to report results of at-home tests — an initiative called Make My Test Count established by the National Institutes of Health.
Users can report their results anonymously at MakeMyTestCount.org.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District shared the link on Facebook after learning about this initiative last week, according to Robert Davies, the health district’s director of planning and research.
He hasn’t seen any of the data yet, he said, but it will be aggregated at the state level and at some point will be available to local communities.
“Hopefully it can give us a better idea of the number of positive cases in our community,” Davies said.
The Make My Test Count project is a collaboration between the NIH’s National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering and CareEvolution, a health care technology company. The website says data it collects is de-identified and sent to the same public health systems that now receive COVID-19 test results from labs and doctors’ offices.
Questions about personal information such as names, dates of birth and street addresses aren’t asked, but the site does seek such information as age, race, ethnicity, gender and whether symptoms are or were present.
Heading into the holiday weekend, COVID-19 community levels were high in Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties.
A University of Illinois email to students, faculty and staff Wednesday warned cases are rising — indicated not just by hospitals and state and local health departments but also through wastewater testing.
The public health district reported a COVID-19 death earlier this week, a woman in her 60s. She was the 310th Champaign County resident to die of the disease — with 34 of those deaths occurring this year to date.
Carle Health reported that as of Monday, it was caring for 50 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout its system, 25 of them at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, and about 30 percent of the tests processed at its lab for the week ending Dec. 17 were positive.