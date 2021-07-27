CHAMPAIGN — Four weeks remain until the start of classes at the University of Illinois. Last year’s classroom capacity limits are gone; students, faculty and staff are required to be vaccinated.
Without the extra precautions, move-in must be a shoo-in compared to last fall, right?
“I would not say Housing’s less stressed this year,” said University Housing Director Alma Sealine. “Because we’re anticipating the largest first-year class we’ve ever had.”
Freshman enrollment is expected to break 7,700 this year, Sealine said, which would surpass last year’s freshman count of 7,530, and break 2019’s record of 7,665 new freshmen.
The effect on housing is even more pronounced, though. Last year, campus’ residence halls operated at 67 percent capacity with so many students opting to stay home. This year, Housing’s expecting “close to 100 percent” of its 9,286 room spots to fill.
Even as campus revs up for a “new normal” state of operations, the adjustment may not be smooth across the board, and some COVID-19-era traditions will carry over.
When Move-In Week takes off on Aug. 15, first-years will again go through the centralized check-in process at State Farm Center.
On arrival to SFC’s west doors, unvaccinated students will have to take a COVID-19 saliva test, then be offered a vaccine dose at an on-site clinic from McKinley Health Center.
After that, unvaccinated students can pick up keys for their dorm rooms. Just like last fall, families can participate in the Early Drop-off program, paying $40 to deliver belongings to student rooms at time slots Aug. 4 through 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Last year’s move-in procedure got a warm response from UI families and staff, Sealine said.
“We were able to streamline volunteers with Student Affairs professionals serving as welcome staff,” she said. “The feedback from parents was that it was well-organized and simple, and that they really loved it, so we decided to bring it back.”
State Farm’s new student convocation will return at full capacity, as will the typical welcome week housing activities and college-specific events newly-admitted students are offered.
In-person campus tours are returning this fall. Illini Hotel’s bookings for Commencement Weekend 2022, from May 13-15, have already sold out.
After last year’s all-virtual outing, Quad Day will return for its 50th anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 22.
This year, only registered student organizations will be able to host booths on the Main and South quads, possibly slimming down the usual chaotic flow of student traffic.
One classic student phenomenon that’s hard to predict this year is the first-week bookstore rush, said Illini Union Bookstore Director Tod Petrie.
Last fall, since students had to preorder textbooks for pickup, plenty ordered digital versions instead. The bookstore’s online orders “quadrupled” during the inaugural pandemic year, Petrie said.
“With that, though, study after study shows you learn better from print books than digital books,” he said.
The bookstore is expected to open at full capacity this fall, once again allowing students to roam the basement of textbooks for in-store selection.
The challenge is the unknown: Depending on how many choose in-person or digital options, how will Petrie move around his staff?
“We’re facing the same problem staffing as other businesses around the country,” Petrie said. “We hire approximately a couple hundred students every year. In this case, we’re down quite a bit.”
Sometimes, hiring comes up right at the end; other times, it doesn’t. If students manage to order online or finish textbook shopping before Aug. 15, the shopping experience may be smoother than it’s ever been.
“If they don’t, then we’ll see some lines and figure out how to adjust,” Petrie said.
The Delta variant and first-year COVID-19 cases could have an “undetermined impact” on UI operations in the first couple of months, and Housing might witness the brunt of that, Sealine said.
But it’s all coming back fast. Her first resident advisers arrive next week.
“We’re just making sure we have room for all of these individuals,” she said. “We’re looking forward to having people back on campus working our hardest to have everything ready.”