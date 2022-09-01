CHAMPAIGN — The booster shot designed to target COVID-19’s omicron subvariants will likely be available in Champaign County in about two weeks, a public health official said Wednesday.
That’s based on a projected vaccine arrival date, though.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said the district has ordered 2,400 doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster doses, and plans are already in place to allow for quickly rolling out shots after the vaccine arrives.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of both new Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine boosters Wednesday, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to issue a recommendation as soon as today.
The new bivalent vaccines contain two mRNA components — one that targets the original coronavirus strain and the other to fight omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 lineages now accounting for nearly all U.S. cases and expected to continue circulating this fall and winter.
Some things to know about these new boosters:
Both are to be given in a single dose, with the Moderna booster authorized for ages 18 and up and the Pfizer booster authorized for ages 12 and up.
You must have had the primary COVID vaccine series to get the new booster.
- You must be at least two months past your last vaccine dose.
Pryde said the public health district will be offering the new boosters by appointment, and hopes to do about 300 boosters a day.
Both Carle Health and Christie Clinic have also ordered their own vaccine doses, and plan to make them available at doctors’ offices.
In an Aug. 16 planning advisory, the CDC said jurisdictions should begin to prioritize which sites will be first to get vaccine doses based on considerations such as who is at the highest risk, such as people 65 and older, long-term care residents and people with certain medical conditions.
Both Champaign County residents who died of COVID-19 in August were older women, one in her 90s and one past 100.
The public health district has already reached out to area nursing homes to make sure they have plans for getting the booster shots for their residents, Pryde said.
While higher-risk people will be prioritized for first shots, Pryde said she expects to move quickly through the process of being able to offer the new booster to others at lower risk.
The Vermilion County Health Department hasn’t ordered any of the new vaccine yet, county health department Administrator Doug Toole said Wednesday.
The health department plans to hold a booster shot clinic Sept. 15 to distribute some remaining Moderna vaccine, he said.