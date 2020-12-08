URBANA — A new COVID-19 treatment for high-risk patients coping with the illness at home is now available through Carle and OSF HealthCare’s Urbana and Danville locations.
Bamlanivimab, called “Bam” for short, is an infusion treatment intended to keep patients at higher risk for serious symptoms from becoming so sick they end up in the hospital.
The treatment is an antibody made in a lab that mimics a naturally-occurring antibody known to fight off the virus that causes COVID-19, according to OSF.
The drugmaker, Eli Lilly, received an emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment Nov. 9.
Jennie Greer, manager of clinical practice for OSF’s eastern region, said OSF has already been administering this treatment at several other of its locations and is ready to launch it in Urbana and Danville.
OSF is providing the treatment in designated areas at primary care and URGO (convenient care) sites, she said.
This drug isn’t for everybody. But it offers a treatment health care providers haven’t had available for high-risk COVID-19 patients coping with the disease at home.
“These high-risk patients don’t yet need oxygen or hospital care,” said Dr. Robert Healy, Carle’s chief medical quality officer.
“We are hopeful that the infusion will prevent these people from getting very sick and needing oxygen therapy and admission to the hospital,” he said.
To qualify, patients must test positive for COVID-19 and be at high risk for severe effects of the disease. And the treatment must be administered within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.
Children are eligible if they are at least 12 and weigh 88 pounds, and teens and adults must have certain underlying medical conditions, according to OSF.
For example, adults are eligible if they’re 65 or older and are obese (with a body mass index greater than 35), or if they have chronic kidney disease, diabetes or immunosuppressive disease, or if they’re undergoing an immunosuppresive treatment, according to OSF.
Also qualifying, the health system said, are adults 55 and older with heart disease, lung disease or who are undergoing immunosuppressive treatment.
Qualifications for youths between the ages of 12 and 17 include having a BMI above the 85th percentile for their age group, or having sickle cell disease, cardiovascular disease or neurodevelopmental disease, or those dependent on the use of a medical device, according to OSF.
“This is a medication that specifically targets patients that are not hospitalized, that are having mild to moderate symptoms,” Greer said.
Side effects so far have been minimal, with less than 3 percent of patients experiencing nausea or headache, she said.
Healy said Carle has treated nearly 20 patients with Bam.
“We’re contacting our recently positive, highest-risk patients and offering the treatment,” he said.
Carle is focusing on patients 65 and older with underlying conditions, Healy said. ”However,” he added, “we are expanding to help decrease hospitalization.”
Carle is currently administering the treatment in Urbana and Normal but hopes to expand it to Danville and Mattoon in upcoming weeks, Healy said.
According to the FDA, Bam isn’t authorized for patients who are already in the hospital with COVID-19 or who require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19.