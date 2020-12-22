CHAMPAIGN — Get ready to roll up some more sleeves, Champaign County.
A second shipment of COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Champaign County this week and this shipment is expected to include several thousand doses, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
Last week’s shipment allowed for hundreds of Carle Foundation Hospital employees and dozens at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center to be vaccinated.
Next up for vaccinations in Champaign County: Many health care workers who haven’t yet been vaccinated, including more at Carle and OSF, plus some direct patient care staff members at Frances Nelson Health Center, Christie Clinic and University of Illinois McKinley Health Center, Pryde said.
Christie Clinic Clinical Services Director Michelle Antonacci said Christie will be following public health guidance for vaccinations by identifying areas of highest risk within the clinic.
“For us, that means the places that see the most COVID-positive patients and those that perform aerosolizing procedures,” she said.
In an email to the campus community Monday, University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones said the university expects to receive its first allotment of vaccines in the coming week, and plans are in place for how it will be distributed.
“C-UPHD leads distribution in Champaign County, so they will deliver any vaccines we receive,” UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler said. “Our distribution will be done within that framework according to federal and state guidelines for distribution and in consultation with local and state authorities.”
On the UI campus, vaccines will be offered in this order: First to health care workers, followed by essential staff for the COVID-19 testing program, then first responders, then essential staff providing services involving direct contact with students and those in facilities and services and then adults 65 and older, Kaler said.
Other UI employees and students will be contacted when they become eligible, according to Jones.
Pryde said vaccines received in the local community are being stored in secure, undisclosed locations to prevent possible theft and sabotage.
While the first shipment to Champaign County was exclusively the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the Moderna vaccine has since been authorized for emergency use, and local officials expect to receive some of both this week.
In surrounding counties, Ford — among the 50 counties in the state with the highest COVID-19 death rates — got a shipment of 105 doses last week, and it all went to Gibson Area Hospital, according to county health department Administrator Lana Sample.
“It’s a start,” she said.
Ford County expects to receive some of the Moderna vaccine soon in the next shipment going out to Illinois counties, but details on how much and when remained unknown, Sample said.
Vermilion County has yet to receive any vaccine but has been told by state officials that it will receive its first shipment before the calendar year ends, according to Doug Toole, administrator of that county’s health department.
“And they’ve told us they do not want to send it to us on Christmas Day or the holiday weekend,” he said.
Vermilion County’s first vaccine doses will go to its two hospitals — OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center, Toole said.
Carle has vaccinated 750 of its staff members who work directly with patients but has a few thousand more to vaccinate, according to Dr. Robert Healy, Carle’s chief medical quality officer.
Carle officials, too, don’t know yet exactly which day to expect the next shipment, but, as was the case last week, as soon as the vaccine arrives, it’s going to be administered immediately.
“Some people will get a Christmas present in the form of a vaccine,” Healy said.
It will take several weekly shipments to get all the health care workers in the community vaccinated, he said.
So far, none of the Carle staff members have had a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine, though some have had the lesser temporary side effects such as muscle ache and headache, Healy said. Some have had just arm soreness common with other vaccinations, and some have had no side effects at all, he said.
Even as the first local people are vaccinated, it’s important to continue the precautions — such as masking, distancing and hand-washing — that have been advised throughout the pandemic and to avoid Christmas gatherings, said Matt Kolb, Carle’s chief operating officer.
The majority of the community will need to be vaccinated before it will be safe to gather again, he and Healy said.
And, keep in mind, this is just the first dose going into arms.
The first doses will provide some protection, but second doses are required — three weeks after the first one for the Pfizer vaccine and four weeks later for the Moderna vaccine — he said.
Giving up those holiday gatherings and taking other precautions does make a difference, Healy said.
The feared post-Thanksgiving infection surge in Champaign County and the surrounding area didn’t materialize, he said, “and I think that goes to our community members who didn’t have the large holiday gatherings.”