CHAMPAIGN — While other state universities are beginning to allow fans — not the cardboard kind — to attend athletic events, the University of Illinois isn’t ready to open up just yet.
The 15 home sporting events on the schedule in February will look the same as they have for months: cardboard cutouts, athletes, coaches and essential personnel only.
“We continue to work with our campus, local and state health officials regarding providing the safest environment possible for our student-athletes, staff and working personnel at our home events,” UI athletics spokesman Kent Brown said. “We have decided to continue the current protocol of no fans at our events through the end of February, when the policy will be reviewed.”
The highest-profile team on campus — Brad Underwood’s sixth-ranked Illini — has two home games left: Tuesday against Northwestern and against Nebraska in early March.
A limited number of fans are making their way back into the stands for high school games in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the collegiate level, Northern Illinois announced this week it will allow 50 fans to its indoor sporting events, starting with Thursday’s volleyball match.
Closer to Champaign, Illinois State had 50 family members attend the Redbirds’ men’s basketball home game against Missouri State on Feb. 6.